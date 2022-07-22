Boon for fitness: Wearable activity trackers motivate people to lose weight, says study

A new study by the University of South Australia has found that millions of people across the globe are attracted to fitness trackers, pedometers, and smartwatches to motivate them lose weight. The findings have been published in the journal Lancet Digital Health.

As per the journal, wearable activity trackers encourage people to walk for 40 minutes every day. People can take approximately 1800 more steps in the 40 minutes of the walk, which may help in reducing 1 kg in five months on average.

For their study, researchers studied nearly 400 studies that involved around 1, 64,000 globally using wearable activity trackers (WATs) in order to check their physical activities. The findings of the researchers suggest the importance of low-cost interventions in order to control the growing health-related issues mostly due to lack of exercise. Among these diseases include cardiovascular, stroke, type 2 diabetes, cancers, and mental illness.

According to Ty Ferguson, the lead researcher of the study, even after the popularity of WATs, people are also unsure of their accuracy and effectiveness. The evidence is, however, positive. He pointed out that the results from the studies reviewed by the team suggest wearable activity trackers are successful among all age groups around the world and for a long time. He added that these WATs encourage people to do regular exercise and make efforts to lose weight.

While the loss of 1Kg may not be much, it is meaningful from a health perspective. Also, between 2014 to 2020, the number of wearable activity trackers sent across the globe increased by close to 1,500 percent. Along with physical activities, WATs also help in checking blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health conditions of people. The increase in physical activities has also played a major role in depression and anxiety, among other things as well.