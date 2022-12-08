Books every CEO should read

In the ever-evolving world of business, it can be difficult to find time to unwind, relax, re-evaluate and reflect upon the challenges life throws at you on personal and professional levels. Such pressures make it even more important to take a ‘hard-earned break’ over the winter season.

Holidays are a perfect opportunity to spend some downtime reading. Here we’ve picked out 6 of the best books that will allow you to reconnect with your personal and professional goals and will give you a new outlook on life.

The Rebuilders: Going from Setback to Comeback in Business and Beyond

The book is a welcome antidote to failing fast and moving on. The Rebuilders is a bounce-back bible and is packed with valuable practical lessons on how to turn setbacks into success stories.

Bold Reinvented: Next Level Leading with Courage, Consciousness and Conviction

If you are someone who is losing interest in your work or have trust issues with colleagues or in life, then this book is for you. The book will help you to improve your self-confidence and address critical fear. Bold Reinvented brings a humanistic approach to work and leadership.

Explore: A Life of Adventure

The book will help you in overcoming self-doubt and will allow you to embrace challenges with renewed enthusiasm. Explore is a captivating and compelling memoir about the author’s adventures in some of the most extreme environments on earth, including the North Pole, Antarctica, and Greenland.

Vantage Points: How to Create a Culture Where Employees Thrive

We are living in a new world where hybrid working is the new normal. Vantage Points is a practical guide for building strong and intentional leadership that will get the best out of your teams. It focuses on human-centric, positive leadership as the key enabler for individuals and teams to thrive.

Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation

Born Digital is a provocative and in-depth analysis of the growing problems faced by human interaction with technology. This book puts together the latest research from scientists around the world on the impact tech is having on our brains.

Costing the Earth: How to Fix Finance to Save the Planet

Costing the Earth is an inspiring new book exploring innovative ways of creating a profitable business, while positively impacting the planet.

Happy reading!!!