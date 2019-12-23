Booking a banquet hall for weddings? Check NGT’s latest guidelines on DJ, loudspeakers, parking space and more

If you are making arrangements for DJ and loudspeakers to be used in the banquet or marriage hall or counting on roadside space for extra parking, think again! (Reuters)

Planning a wedding or a family function in a banquet hall or marriage hall or maybe a farmhouse? Get familiar with the latest guidelines directed by the National Green Tribunal in Westend Green Farms society vs Union of India and others.

Before you make a booking, check whether the marriage hall, farmhouse or banquet hall complies with NGT’s latest orders. Note that NGT has also directed the Central Pollution Board to finalise draft guidelines regarding the same. So, if you are making arrangements for DJ and loudspeakers to be used in the banquet or marriage hall or counting on roadside space for extra parking, think again! For instance, there are specific guidelines such as follows:

No DJ systems and loudspeakers after 10 PM. Maximum permissible noise for loudspeakers outdoors has also been specified as 75dB(a).

Compilation of data of all such places where marriage and celebratory functions take place have to be published and regulated as per NGT’s directions.

Delhi Police shall take action against any farmhouse that violates noise pollution control norms during marriages.

Segregation of wet and solid dry waste into different bins.

Installation of CCTV cameras at all important places, making sure that recordings are kept by the owner of the banquet hall/farmhouse in a record-keeping computer system.

The number of guests and the parking space has to be displayed at the main entrance.

A formula for fixed parking slots has to have complied.

No parking permissible outside the parking space or around the spaces near the roadside.

Unauthorised banquet halls, party lawns and farmhouses that do not have the statutory clearances shall not be allowed to operate unless they have complied with all regulations.

The NGT order tackles the following concerns in greater detail:

1. Waste management and disposal

2. Discharge of effluents

3. Groundwater contamination emission by illegally operating diesel generators

4. Absence of rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge system

5. Excess noise pollution

6. Illegal parking

7. Action against unauthorised construction or unauthorised use without statutory clearance.

8. Environment restoration and compensation of victims of violation of law

Further, the NGT has directed state pollution boards to consult and coordinate with state authorities to adopt the above mentioned NGT guidelines. While necessary modifications are permissible, it is mandated that the essence of the aforementioned guidelines cannot be diluted.