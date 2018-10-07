Book review: Veera Hiranandani’s ‘The night diary’

Veera Hiranandani’s new book on the pain of partition is written from the point of view of a young girl.

The diary is new, covered in purple and red silk, decorated with small sequins and sewn in with bits of mirrored glass. Not the right kind to write in about scary scenes and social schisms. But its paper is rough, thick and has the colour of butter. Maybe just the right kind, after all. Nisha had just turned 12 and the one gift that mattered to her wasn’t even given on her birthday. When Kazi gave the diary to her, he said it was time to start writing things down. She was the one to do it, he told her. He said someone needs to make a record of the things that will happen because the grown-ups will be too busy.

Veera Hiranandani’s new book on the pain of partition is written from the point of view of a young girl. The year is 1947 and Mirpur Khas, in present Pakistan, where Nisha lives, is gripped by doubt and hate. Nisha lives with her father, a doctor, her brother and grandmother. Her father, a Hindu, was married to a Muslim woman, who died giving birth to Nisha. Kazi, a Muslim cook, lives with them. Once a peaceful town, Mirpur Khas is beginning to encounter strange times when, suddenly, it begins to matter what religion someone belongs to.

Nisha begins writing her diary in July 1947. There is tension in the air. Soon, even going to school becomes a risk and groups of strange men begin to knock on the door in the middle of the night. The family goes into despair. Nisha’s letters become a portrait of the family’s fear and pain even as they are a young girl’s attempt to find refuge in the non-existent memories of her dead mother.

The author, who lives in Sydney, bases her novel on the memories of her own father, who had to flee in similar circumstances during partition. In the author’s note, she says her father, with his parents and siblings, had to travel across the border from Mirpur Khas to Jodhpur just like her main character. “I wanted to understand more about what my relatives went through which is a big reason why I wrote this book,” she writes.

A major contribution to writings on the partition, the novel goes beyond being a children’s book. The experience is that of a young girl, but the emotions transcend age and gender. It also rises above the times, mirroring images of refugees from around the world today. Hiranandani’s retelling of a tragedy is subdued, but its effect is nevertheless stinging. Her note, however, saying that Nehru was like Gandhi in not wanting India to split, doesn’t sound convincing. But Hiranandani’s novel certainly does, in experiencing the pain of a whole generation, like her imaginary central character.

-Faizal Khan is a freelancer