Book Review | Unbreaking India: Decision on Article 370 and the CAA

By Yuvraj Pokharna

A good place to start is by saying that Unbreaking India is built on 2019’s major legislation, the nullification of Article 370 and passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). An in-depth look into the past by author Sanjay Dixit reveals what led to the Union of India enacting these two regulations.

From the Khilafat Movement to Shaheen Bagh, the book chronicles India’s relationship with Islam over the course of a controversial century. From a historical, social, and political standpoint, the events are examined in the book. Article 370 traces Kashmir’s whole history back to pre-Islamic times and the events of the Partition of India, which led to the first inclusion of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution.

Dixit also delves deep into the legal and constitutional mazes, examining Presidential Orders and Supreme Court precedents from the Constitutional Bench. During his stay at CAA, he has traced India’s constitutional history back to the sad events of Partition in 1947, beginning with the partition of Bengal in 1905. During this time period, the idea of a “distinct nation” held sway, which is why Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s analysis of the causes of the Partition was so influential.

Using facts that have deeply scarred the Indian psyche and caused us to mistrust our own capacities, the author has made the events of a century visible. According to the taqlid concept, it is forbidden for members of the community to utilise AQL, or reason. The letter of resignation that Jogendra Nath Mandal sent to Pakistani Prime Liaquat Ali Khan, which is included in the book, is shocking. The writing is excellent, and the storey moves along smoothly from one historical event to the next.

Citizenry must be aware of all of the factors that have shaped our nation’s history, as well as the factors that will shape our future. This book, with a foreword by Rajiv Malhotra, covers all the bases when it comes to “Unbreaking India.”

“Religious and national politics are examined in this book, which is based on a deep study of Muslim theology and behaviour. I’ve written this book for the general population, rather than to meet the needs of higher education and scholars, in order to disseminate the light of basic education “, according to Sanjay Dixit’s assessment. The author doesn’t try to be politically correct, but he doesn’t let his emotions get in the way of making a point, either. What this book provides is a well-researched, fact-based authentic account backed up by references that may be used as the basis for serious conversations.

Title | Unbreaking India: Decision on Article 370 and the CAA

Author : Sanjay Dixit

Publisher : Garuda Prakashan

Pages : 385

Price : Rs 399 (on Amazon) and MRP Rs 499

(The author is a Surat-based Educationist, Columnist and Social Activist. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online. )