Book Review: Jaishree Nenwani’s ‘Tiny Habits Massive Results’ talks about the life-changing power of small habits

A very powerful saying goes “Success is the product of daily habits that need a drastic change in order to change and improve your life”. To change your life and guarantee that you will become the best version of yourself, you have to start building small but good habits and stick with them for a long time. Author Jaishree Nenwani’s debut book “Tiny Habits Massive Results” talks about 7 habits (plus one pro-habit) that have the power to change the course of your life. These are very small habits, but when you adopt them, you will notice changes in all areas of your life, including your career, relationships, physical and mental health, and outlook on life in general.

A native of New Delhi, India with the creation of GetSetHappy, author Jaishree Nenwani has gathered insightful ideas that can encourage people to exercise critical thought and change their perspectives. Get Set Happy is a content writing platform with thousands of readers worldwide that discusses motivational blogs and urges users to lead the most fulfilling lives possible in terms of their minds, bodies, and spirits.

Author Jaishree Nenwani says “It does not matter if you are rich or poor, successful or unsuccessful self-employed or working 9 to 5, what matters is whether your daily habits are putting you on the right path towards achieving your dreams. Tiny changes in our daily life can bring about exceptional results. We must think big and with a little perseverance tiny changes can compound and pay dividends in the long run.”

Besides being an author Jaishree is a millennial blogger and home-based businesswoman. After successfully operating her recruitment agency for several years, she decided to leave the corporate world and return to her love of writing. That is when she created GetSetHappy.