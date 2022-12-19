Book Review| The Indian Navy@75: Reminiscing The Voyage

By Mahendra Ved

India has history, but Indians lack a sense of history. They either fight shy of recording and recalling it, or go overboard, shedding facts and engaging in boastful narration. The government of the day fought shy of celebrating the 1971 war victory. Much was written when India turned 50 and then 75. But individual military services have been left to record their own, within their limited mandate and resources.

Hence, Commodore Ranjit B Rai (Retd) and defence journalist Aritra Banerjee’s ‘The Indian Navy@75 Reminiscing the Voyage’ deserves a warm welcome — more so because it is an individual’s labour of love. Books and programmes done earlier to record India’s naval prowess make him a perfect sailor storyteller.

He tells you how the exploits and sacrifices of the British-era Royal Indian Navy (RIN) during World War 2 were omitted by British historians who could not digest the RIN’s mutiny in 1946. The IN built its own records and archives to rectify that.

Being a rare witness to some ‘sea-mark’ moments, the author, a former Director, Naval Operations (DNO) and Director, Naval Intelligence (DNI), adopts an autobiographical approach. He tells you how a question from Soviet Admiral Sergei Gorshkov visiting INS Nilgiri in the 1970s, “where’s the weaponry?” prompted the Indian Navy (IN) to change its British philosophy to Russian on weapons fit. He traces the IN’s journey from the British, to adapt to Russian and in the new century to American, and many others with whom he interacted at conferences.

His recalls of shipmates whom he tracks even after retirement, and of events, relating them to the global scene, allow a peep at the IN’s evolution, and that of India. Some of the analyses are left to his batch of fellow writers, each one having deep and dedicated knowledge and perspective of the nation’s ‘silent’ or ‘Cinderella’ service.

As Cmde Rai (Retd) and Banerjee note the IN’s moving from buyer to builder post-1972, security affairs expert Cmde Uday Bhaskar notes that while IN can design ships (few other nations do), build the hulls and develop some of the missile systems, it imports most of the gadgetry and weaponry that make a ship sea and combat-worthy. Harsh Pant lists opportunities for the Indian navy in this century.

Few other nations have a geostrategic position as India, right in the middle of the ocean which, compulsively, acquires its name, “washing the shores of a whopping 80 nations”. It stretches from the Gulf of Hormuz to the Malacca Straits, except that 83,000 sq. km of the sea are now shared by Pakistan. And that, with the advent of China into the IOR, poses the biggest security threat. Unstated though is the reality that IN could pulverise Karachi port and harbour in 1971, and blockade it in 1999 during the Kargil conflict and in 2001, when the Indian Parliament was attacked, the Chinese presence is bound to prevent such a recurrence.

As the only military service that operates outside the country’s borders and on the high seas, IN is required to play a key diplomatic role, of hard and ‘soft’ variety. Cmde Rai (Retd) and Banerjee correctly say that the IN is a necessary adjunct to the foreign office and its diplomatic objectives far and near. The last four decades have seen it active on the shores of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the Seychelles, and Mauritius. The noblest, of course, was to reach, within 12 hours of the Tsunami, Indonesia and the Malacca Straits, its guns covered, not blazing, on a disaster relief mission.

As Defence Advisor posted in Singapore in 1991, the author takes the widest possible picture of India, on the cusp of historic economic reforms, narrating his experience and participation in Manmohan Singh under P V Narasimha Rao and with Montek Singh Ahluwalia, marshalling the much-needed resources. India began to “Look East” and it is just well that it now “Acts East.”

Cmde Rai (Retd) and his wards in the Naval Academy record the role of India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Chakra and the ‘Chakradharis’ who contributed to its success. Also noted is the role of the Indian scientists and engineers of the DRDO and the technological high they helped in making INS Arihant. As Prasun K. Gupta notes, it has moved from supersonic to hypersonic.

It is a slim, well-produced volume. Although too tiny to be appreciated better, Black and White pictures lend a reminiscent flavour to the narrative of the IN’s past and present, also offering a peep into the future of India’s security scenario.

The journey from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, and from Vice Admiral RD Katari to Admiral Hari Kumar has been long, but there are nautical miles to go before… Well, IN never sleeps.

The writer is a senior journalist and President Emeritus, Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA).

