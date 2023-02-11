Book Review: Tara by VibhaGurtu

By Niraj Nirash

Societal pressure, young impressionable children, emotional and financial dependence are some of the major factors which prevent a woman walking out of a toxic relationship – especially when she is married.

Vibha Gurtu’s debut book Tara: A woman’s journey from fear, through faith to freedom, is about the journey of a woman, who took years but eventually mustered the courage to break the shackles of society and move out of an abusive marriage.

“The fear of getting burnt or hurt kept me away from taking a leap towards joyful and respectable living,” says Tara in the book. What the writer is attempting to project through her narrative is the inner growth of a person, despite being let down and berated by the person she chose to marry.

The narrative of the book is engaging and makes the reader visualise the life of the protagonist and relate to what Tara goes through. She manages to bring up her children with grace and also translates every challenging situation into building up inner strength and self-esteem.

The story touches upon different stages of Tara’s life – from being a curious young child to evolving into a woman. Being communicative with her parents enabled her to stay afloat despite being manipulated by her abusive partner and his mother.

The spiritual journey and healing process is continuous for Tara, irrespective of the upheavals in her conjugal life. What is interesting about Tara is that even after moving out of a tumultuous relationship, she doesn’t give up on trusting people and finds love again.

“I believe every experience of mine with people across different walks of life has given me a new perspective and understanding. It was through this very understanding, my book, Tara – A Woman’s Journey from Fear through Faith to Freedom, became a reality,” says Vibha, the author, who is also an image consultant and spiritual healer.

