Book Review- Redesign Your Life in Modern Age; Easy formula to overcome modern-day life’s challenges

By Rishi Kala

For the increasingly world-weary, perpetually stressed and overworked generation of millennials, bookstores have lately had several options in the genre of self-care, or self-help—depending on which wellness trend one finds more relatable. Balvinder Kumar’s latest book, Redesign Your Life in Modern Age, is an addition to that space, where the author has, like a modern-day life coach, prescribed a simple formula to overcome the challenges of modern-day life.

Kumar, a master’s in philosophy and development administration, begins with his thoughts on the not-so-distant future where cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) will change the way we envision modern societies—from a mere collective of individuals to a synchronised global society, free from internal conflicts and terrorism. This, he says, will also involve integration of human minds across boundaries. He then goes on to elaborate the challenges of modern life, particularly those involving the mind.

The book will appeal to the modern-day reader looking for a confluence of thoughts from various streams of spirituality, with a liberal dose of examples from daily life and tips on how to control one’s thoughts and embrace meaningful life experiences. In a country with rising lifestyle diseases, most of which have been understood to have “stress” as one of the root causes, Kumar’s book, written in an easy, conversational manner, will be a helpful aide.

The author argues that in an era where mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression are only increasing, readers ought to understand that control over one’s thoughts is key to maintaining the delicate balance of the mind. The tendency to harbour and dwell on “ negative emotions” is the downside of what he calls the “wandering mind”.

In Kumar’s view, negativity and fear of failure are what hold us back, and what follows is a vicious cycle of failure and more negativity. It’s these thoughts that are making us unhappy and diseased, he says, in line with the current discourse on wellness and self-care.

To overcome this, he prescribes the need to transcend our fears (our “mind-made prisons”), step out of our respective comfort zones and broaden our mental horizons. The book also touches upon the current trend of “mindfulness” to improve concentration and help relieve stress caused by the pressures of modern life. Concepts of cognitive behaviour therapy, acceptance and commitment are also touched upon.

By taking some of these routes, we will be able to make happiness a choice and suffering optional, says the author.

BOOK DETAILS

Redesign Your Life in Modern Age

Balvinder Kumar

Om Publications

Rs 595, Pp250