Book Review: Need to know realty better, this book will guide you

Book: THE A TO Z OF RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

Author: Ashwinder R. Singh

Published by: TWAGAA INTERNATIONAL

Price: INR 495

The real estate value has increased in the aftermath of the Corona pandemic, reinforcing its status as the most valuable asset. In light of this, the publication of this book, a practical guide to residential real estate that simplifies the home-buying process, is all the more significant. Divided into two parts, the first part of the book provides readers with a basic overview of the housing market, and the second focuses on the market’s most important players: buyers, sellers, and brokers.

It is a useful guide for developers, real estate consultants, financial institutions, and buyers who are all involved in the real estate ownership process. In today’s changing climate, their tasks have grown much more challenging, and the book provides essential recommendations for each of them to successfully play their crucial function. Detailed chapters give a good pulse on the post-Corona residential real estate ecosystem, emphasising how residential real estate has been able to withstand pandemic shocks and remain robust.

The book traces the evolution of the housing market from the post-independence era to the present day, capturing everything that has transformed the face of real estate. In terms of realistic goals, risk management, legalities and documentation, systems and procedures, leadership skill, ethical working, finance, regulation, demand and supply, job market, infra bottlenecks, workforce limits, and timely delivery, the book assists in listing dos and don'ts for developers.

The book, which has been meticulously put together, is equally valuable for brokers. It emphasises the necessity for developers/builders and brokers to evolve and become more consultative when approaching buyers. Following tremendous technological upheaval, brokers increasingly rely on tech tools like 3D walkthroughs, virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital marketing, which provide them with fast access and a broader reach. During the pandemic, this became their most critical business continuity tool.

The book will assist homebuyers in making informed decisions regarding home purchases, including the necessity and objective of buying, what, when, and where to buy, buying for self-use or investment, real estate agent selection, legal due diligence, and the complexities of the home financing process.

It takes a refreshing, no-nonsense, and reader-friendly approach to its goal of distributing professional knowledge and reliable data. The author’s extensive experience as a residential real estate and home financing expert has been invaluable in creating this comprehensive and informative manual.

The book is ageless in terms of its rich resource for understanding the current and future mechanics of the quickly expanding residential real estate market, especially in the post-pandemic period. This handbook could be a valuable resource for libraries, real estate education institutions, urban development agencies, banks, financial organisations, home buyers, brokers, and developers.

All in all, it is not a comprehensive industry report or a body of complicated literature aimed at academics. It’s also not a one-sided examination of the residential real estate market. It is a handbook for the Indian housing market that anybody can use at any moment, regardless of their line of work, industry, or level of understanding of the housing market.