Book Review | For the Greater Common Good

People— unidentifiable and unrecognizable make the cover of Akanksha Sharma’s intriguing debut book For the Greater Common Good. “The book is about Hope and my imaginations of liberating hope in a world which is divided into so many things. I’m fascinated with the interesting dynamics between people, policies and profits. But I choose to look at the narratives of development not as a victim but as a futurist. I want to tell stories of an inclusive world,” she says.

When asked about the reason for missing on the most important ‘P-word’ – Politics, she says, “You can call it is as personal as political. I find it really hard to discriminate spaces, people and everything else. My job is to connect the dots.”

Published by Bloomsbury, the book carries several years of extensive research at the cross roads of private-public-social sector. Sharma captures the pulse of the modern world painted on the lens of International Development. She has highlighted the important questions at the interface of sectors drawing our attention to the understanding of solutions. Her elaborate work on Sustainability, CSR, Policy and more across diverse geographies has made the narrative shaper and richer.

“For most of my life, I have been eluded with many voices, stories and struggles of people. For how long would we avoid the truth? The narratives on development go along with all that’s happening in the economy, society, politics, environments and everything else. We do not have the luxury of procrastinating the intertwined questions on inequalities of all kinds, along with the great enchantment of doing good, and their counter-intuitive co-existence?” she added.

In a well-written narrative, Sharma has dismantled the rusted ideas of development in the present image-saturated age. Her journeys from field break through our fields of vision, have focused on the idea of –the greater common good. “It couldn’t be any other title than this which defines my purpose. The thing that only matters is, what do we stand for? Aren’t we all the sum of our purposes.”