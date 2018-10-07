Book review: Deborah Baker’s ‘The Last Englishman’

Throughout the book, the reader chances upon several historical characters such as Winston Churchill. (Express archives)

-Indrani Bose

A host of famous characters, which include communists, anti-nationalists, conservatives, English writers and the adda circle of Calcutta, come to life once again in Deborah Baker’s book The Last Englishmen. Even though world-famous English poets WH Auden and Stephen Spender have been mentioned in the book, it’s their elder brothers—John Auden, a geologist of the Himalayas, and Michael Spender, the first to come up with a thorough map of the northern face of the Everest—who are the main characters in the book.

There is also Sudhindranath Dutta—a typical Bengali in the sense that he loves adda and who can’t help but fall in love with European literature (being fluent in French and German)—another pivotal character and, in many senses, one of the last Englishmen, more so because of his anglicised demeanour and less for his affinity towards English fashion.

In the book, John Auden and Michael Spender dream about scaling the Everest to showcase their patriotism. Also, both men fall for the same woman—Nancy Sharp, a bohemian—but it is Spender who wins her in the end. The couple’s happily-ever-after story, however, remains incomplete as Spender loses his life in a war. Sharp lives for another five decades, teaching and painting, while Auden ends up in holy matrimony with the granddaughter of a founding member of the Indian National Congress. In the opinion of the author, although Auden never became victorious in being the first one to climb the peak, he nevertheless lived to be an eminent geologist.

Throughout the book, the reader chances upon the three pivotal characters—Spender, Auden and Dutta—on and off, and at times comes face to face with several historical characters as well, such as Jawaharlal Nehru, who supports Britain’s war against Germany and has men die on behalf of Britain. We also meet Winston Churchill whose rants about India might give today’s Indian nationalists a severe headache. And this brings us to the last few chapters of the book, where the author describes the horrors of the Bengal famine of 1943, in which people were dislocated from their homes and ended up starving and dying.

The non-Indian reader might feel that Dutta’s hatred for the British empire is quite justified. Very few people know that history had a black chapter when Churchill gave a heinous order—to give the food meant for starving Indians to the well-stocked British soldiers in Europe. It has also been alleged that Churchill asked, via a telegram to Viceroy Lord Wavell, why Gandhi hadn’t lost his life yet.

In an interview, Baker states that her goal was not to make mountaineering as a quest seem like a metaphor for Britain to maintain power over India. According to her, the English, who were in charge of conducting the expeditions to Mount Everest, were of the opinion that if they became the first people to climb it or even fly over it, Indians would have no choice but to yield to them.

The Last Englishmen is a heavy read and constantly demands the reader’s rapt attention. The author has done extensive research on historical characters and merged fact with fiction in an absorbing manner, leaving lovers of history yearning for more. If one is interested in Indian history and is curious to know about wartime Calcutta, this is a must-read.