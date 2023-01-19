Book Review: Comprehensive Guide on Benami Law by Raj Kumar Nahataa

Raj Kumar Nahataa on Thursday launched his book ‘Comprehensive Guide on Benami Law’ in New Delhi. Currently, he is practicing as an Advocate. As the name suggests, the book is a comprehensive guide reflecting the complexities surrounding Benami law and its jurisprudence in India. The book will be available on Lexis Nexis for Rs 1695.

The book will provide in-depth analytical and critical analysis of each and every aspect related to Benami Transactions. The book traces the origin, history, and evolution of the Benami law and paints an impartial picture by including both sides’ views carved out of the decisions of the Privy Council and various other Courts. It also covers the problems caused by Benami transactions, the judicial recognition given to such transactions, and the extent of the influence of English Law.

Nahataa says the Book provides an in-depth analysis of the Supreme Court’s Judgement in Union of India & Anr v. Ganpati Dealcom Pvt. Ltd.

The book concludes by systematically highlighting the issues that still remain unanswered and provides certain recommendations on the Benami law in India.

The book will be further helpful to all students of law for a better understanding of the concepts of Benami Law.