Bombay Sapphire to The Macallan: Freshly launched Indian alcohol brands to savor this festive season

The festive season is around the corner, and we’re eagerly anticipating relishing delectable cuisine and indulging in an abundance of mithai. However, the best way to embrace the festive spirit is achieved by savoring delightful spirits, and it’s a perfect time to explore something fresh. We’ve identified and selected some of the finest newly released liquors for you to commemorate this festive season.

Lone Wolf, Alpha & Mavrick

Lone Wolf, known for its unique innovation, unveiled a collection of beers designed to inspire the senses and awaken the inner adventurer. Onkara Beverages & Hospitality introduces two new beer offerings in India: Alpha and Mavrick.

Lone Wolf Mavrick, a crisp 100% malt lager, promises refreshment, while Lone Wolf Alpha puts a unique spin on Belgian Witbier with hints of citrus and coriander, offering a lighter body tailor-made for scorching summers. Both variants boast a modest ABV of less than 5% and are now available in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Price: Rs 100 for Lone Wolf Mavrick pint and Rs 125 for Lone Wolf Alpha pint in Delhi

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon gin

Bombay Sapphire, a renowned premium gin brand worldwide, has unveiled a new super-premium offering called Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon, which celebrates Spain’s Murcia region and its exceptional citrus. This gin is crafted using Murcian Fino lemons, mandarins, and sweet Navel oranges, resulting in a well-balanced and bittersweet flavor profile. Meticulously produced with a focus on sustainability and natural flavors, it’s an ideal choice for enhancing any special occasion. This London Dry Gin is carefully crafted using a precise Vapor Infusion process at Bombay Sapphire’s Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire, ensuring consistent quality year after year.

Price: Rs 5500 in Maharashtra

Short Story White Rum

Short Story’s white rum is built as a great representation of Caribbean rum. achieved by blending Indian molasses rum with 3 different rums from that region: a high-ester Jamaican rum, balanced with a touch of cask-aged Dominican and Trinidadian rum. On the nose, you’ll find the classic tropical grassy notes, which are a signature of the Jamaican high ester and end with a long and complex finish with the aged rums.

Price: Maharashtra: Rs1650, Karnataka Rs 1950, Goa for Rs1050

The Macallan

The Macallan has introduced The Macallan Colour Collection, a new range of exceptional age statement whiskies celebrating the brand’s commitment to natural colour and reflecting the influence of sherry seasoning.

The Macallan Colour Collection is a collaboration with visionary US graphic designer David Carson, who took inspiration from Jerez, a singular land of historic vineyards and fine wines where The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks are crafted.

Bira 91, Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale

Bira 91, a rapidly growing premium beer company worldwide, has revealed its entry into the Hard Seltzer market with the debut of ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale. Grizly Hard Seltzer Ales are crafted with all-natural ingredients, low sugar content, and a blend of the finest herbs and fruits found in nature, all infused with alcohol.

Grizly Hard Seltzers, offers two delightful flavors in 330ml pints and 500ml cans

Price: Peach & Black Tea starting at Rs170, and Blueberry + Rosemary, as well as Pineapple + Okinawa Sugar priced at Rs 180.

Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask aged gin

Stranger & Sons has recently introduced its newest creation: Sherry Cask Aged Gin. This limited-edition gin, aged for more than a year in former Amontillado and Oloroso sherry casks, represents a harmonious blend of modern distillation techniques and the virtue of patience. It is imbued with cascara and wild honey, delivering an adventurous and distinctive flavor profile. Cascara, derived from coffee cherry husks, imparts a unique character, while the addition of wild honey introduces sweet and unrefined nuances, inviting you to savor the gifts of nature.

Price: Rs 3499 in Maharashtra, Rs 4300 in Karnataka, and Rs 3200 in Goa.

Moonshine Meadery Lemon Tea Mead

Moonshine Meadery has introduced a fresh addition to their flagship collection: Lemon Tea Mead. This delightful beverage is skillfully crafted using lemon zest and Vahdam’s Earl Grey tea, showcasing Moonshine’s dedication to eco-friendly beekeeping practices. This versatile beverage harmoniously blends the zesty notes of citrus, the essence of Earl Grey tea, and a gentle sweetness derived from multifloral honey. Moonshine has joined forces with Malaka Spice to minimize waste by repurposing zested lemons, and they have exciting plans for additional collaborations in Pune.

Price: Priced at Rs 150 in Maharashtra