Bogged down by work-pressure during lockdown? 5 ways techology can help you

By Ms. Sangeeta Banerjee

Are you feeling work-pressure during lockdown? Do you keep forgettng stuff? Now let technology help you. Society management apps – if you live in an apartment complex or gated community, this phrase is definitely not unknown to you. However, did you know society management apps pack in a lot more beyond the usual maintenance payment and gate updates? These apps easily double up as lifestyle products and make your day to day life easier during lockdown. Here are 5 ways how:

1. Timely & Trusted Communication from the Neighbourhood

Every resident wishes to stay up-to-date with news and updates about their immediate neighbourhood. The private forum on Society Management Apps where Neighbours discuss local issues, developments and incidents, becomes the most reliable source of such information. Official updates from the Association or Building Management also reach Residents via Society Management Apps.

2. Visitor and Parcel Updates from Gates, access to Emergency Numbers, Panic alert

Overall Safety and Security of the Resident depends on wholesome solutions that bring together Gate Management, Domestic Help Updates and Emergency Management. Society Management Apps notify the Resident when there is a Visitor or Parcel for them waiting at the Gate.

Residents can access Emergency Numbers that are curated by their building management so they are sure to work. If need be they can also raise panic alert with single tap, which notifies their family members, close neighbours as well as Security guards -all at once.

A robust emergency management helps residents in two ways:

a) They can send out immediate SOS messages to their configured emergency contacts (friends/family/neighbours) in situations where making a phone call is not viable.

b) They give users the ability to populate a list of emergency contacts that specifically serve the particular neighbourhood. In times of emergencies, Googling the correct number or waiting to be connected to the right person through dialling national helpline numbers may not be conducive. These apps do the legwork for you. It ensures in a time of emergency, you have the necessary immediate resources right at your fingertips.

3. Paying Maintenance Bills Online, maintaining Rental details

Every Quarter or every Month the Apartment Resident pays Maintenance Charges to the Association/Society. If the community is using the Society Management app, residents can pay online, at zero convenience charges if using UPI. Alternatively, they can use debit/credit cards or net-banking. They receive the Official Receipt instantly upon paying online. Any doubts about arrears or late payment penalty also are clearly explained on the online bills presented.

If the Apartment is rented, the Owner is able to maintain all details about the Tenant and Rental Agreement right on the Society Management App. The app provides automatic reminders for the Rental agreement renewal. These features are a great convenience for Owners who live outside the city or country.

4. Be Vocal for Local – along with Neighbours!

Society management apps are a gold mine of local vendors for all kinds of home services and handyman services. There’s a wide range of such services offered on these apps. They offer essential services from multiple vendors for home delivery of groceries, medicines, and even tele-consultation with doctors. This encourages more and more residents to stay at home.

The user can also book lab tests at home and even elder care services like assisted travel, Errand runs for senior citizens, renting of special hospital beds to care for the sick at home. Apart from this, one can even get assistance for at home car servicing, acquiring government documents like driving license, PAN card, or even rental agreements. There are entire service bouquets to help resident’s move-in/out, pick and drop laundry facilities, pest control, and charity services. The list is endless.

5. They make community living easier

Apart from online maintenance payment through multiple payment options, these apps make your community more engaging. They can help you find neighbours with similar hobbies or even help you with attending to repair and maintenance issues in your unit, without breaking a sweat. You do not have to repeatedly call or follow up or remind your building management to attend to your issues. Raise a ticket, sit back and chill with Netflix, the app will take care of informing the person in shift to get your query addressed.

How cool is all that? The ideal of an automated society where 70% of needs are taken care of with just a couple taps on your smartphone is no longer a futuristic vision. It is a living breathing reality in 2020. The positive impact of society management apps are beyond digitisation and going green – it heralds the beginning of self-dependent sustainable residential communities.

(The author is Co-Founder & CEO, ADDA, the apartment super-app. Views expressed are personal.)

