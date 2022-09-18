Block the dates! 7th edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival to begin from September 29 – Check details

One destination that has always caught the attention of travellers from across the world because of its serenity and beauty is Ladakh. People travel from far off locations just to witness the tranquility in Ladakh which is only disturbed by the cold blowing winds. To experience and know more about the place and its culture, it is recommended you visit the Ladakh Zanskar Festival. The seventh edition of the two-day cultural extravaganza will take place between September 29 and 30 at Padum in Zanskar. The festival is meant to celebrate and showcase Zanskar’s rich cultural heritage.

Ladakh’s Tourism and Culture Secretary Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan chaired a preparatory meeting on September 13 regarding the organisation of the Ladakh Zanskar Festival this year. According to ladakh.nic.in, the festival will be “a true mirror of Ladakh’s culture, traditions, and cuisines and also to showcase local handicrafts, art and other products”. Moreover, the festival will also celebrate the pristine and unique beauty of the Zanskar region of Kargil district. The festival is being organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Zanskar has particularly been a favourite among the adventure travellers who plan on going for the Frozen River Trek aka the Chadar Trek. There are several treks that originate from this place and provide the travellers with some breathtaking views of the valley. Zanskar is also a favourable spot for astrophotography lovers.

Some of the places you can visit in Zanskar include Sani Gonpa, Karsha Gompa, Stongde Monastery, Burdan Monastery, Phugtal Gompa and Zangkul Gompa.

The festival details are yet to be officially announced but if you look at the past years’ celebrations, one may witness the traditional sports like horse race, archery, among others. A fan of culture and heritage should not miss this one!