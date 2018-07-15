Artist Anita Dube will be curating the biennale, which will be held from December 12 this year till March 29 next year. ?(IE)

The Indian biennale will be back in December this year. Months ahead of the much-awaited contemporary art event in the country, the Kochi Biennale Foundation has announced a mouth-watering list of early participants. The list reveals that artist Anita Dube had been blazing the trail ever since she was chosen by the foundation as the curator of the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. And if her selection is any indication, Dube, who clocked up thousands of kilometres scouting for artists across the world, had the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, as well as increasing racism at the back of her mind.

For starters, fans of visual art will be able to witness the works of celebrated Iranian artist and filmmaker Shirin Neshat. It will be the first time Neshat will be presenting her work in India—in person in Fort Kochi, the haloed venue of the biennale. “We know each other and spoke on Skype,” says Dube. Neshat, who is known for her works centering on women, will be among the big names from the world of art at the biennale.

Mystery museum

It looks like Dube loves mystery. Her selection has EB Itso, an anonymous artist from Denmark. In fact, EB Itso is not even his real name. Living off the grid in Copenhagen, the visual artist is Walden on steroids. Itso visited the Aspinwall House venue of the biennale in Fort Kochi in May, firing questions at biennale officials. Some of his questions were: which trees were planted by the British and which ones by the natives? What are the additional structures built at the Aspinwall House? When he left after five days, the artist had a bag full of mango, cashew and jackfruit seeds.

Also on the list is Aernout Mik from the Netherlands who works on large-scale video installations. South African artist Sue Williamson, who visited Fort Kochi in May, will be back to complete her site-specific installation in time for the opening. Also among the artists who were in Fort Kochi to select sites was Rana Hamadeh from Lebanon, who links space and sound to create large installations. Then there is Austrian artist Valie Export known for her radical feminism, and Guerrilla Girls, the New York-based group of artists, whose works focus on gender equality and racism.

Indian presence at the biennale this year is aided by both young and veteran artists. Nilima Sheikh, Shilpa Gupta and Madhvi Parekh would be stirring up the discussion on how artists respond to the challenges faces by contemporary society. Jitish Kallat, who curated the second edition, would be returning as a participating artist. Also on the list is the young Malayali artist Vipin Dhanurdharan, who documented the canals of Mattancherry, near Fort Kochi, to link society with the surroundings, in a work last year.

Knowledge laboratory

Dube says “90%” of the selection is over. The fourth edition is expected to have nearly 90 artists from home and abroad. The names of 35 artists were announced in June. Dube is keeping the other 45 artists already chosen by her a secret, whose names will be revealed by the foundation next month. The rest, around 10 artists, would be chosen to “correct the balance”. The biennale, which will be held from December 12 to March 29 next year, will be titled ‘Possibilities for a non-alienated life’.

“The need to listen, think and learn with each other, particularly the voices from the margins—of women, of the queer community, the oppressed castes, the whispers and signs of nature—with a spirit of freedom and comradeship is vital,” says Dube. “In both the exhibition and the carefully designed interactive spaces, I hope the incredible range of exhibiting artists and visitors will become active participants and co-producers of the biennale as a knowledge laboratory.”

With influential artists like Neshat, Williamson, Sheikh, Export and Guerrilla Girls participating this year, the biennale is certain to put the spotlight on gender and equality. The response of the artists to violence against women is expected to be seen in thought-provoking works.

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, who curated the first edition with fellow artist Riyas Komu, believes that the city is becoming an interesting site for discourse. “What is interesting abut the Kochi biennale is that everybody else other than me was a first-time curator. Therefore, you can see a freshness in curating,” he adds. “It is also not curating alone, but making of art that is the golden aspect of the project.”

Faizal Khan is a freelancer