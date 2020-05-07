Black Panther spotted in Goa! Twitter gushes over image of ‘Jungle Book’s Bagheera’ shared by CM Pramod Sawant

Image of the Black Panther shared by Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Courtesy: Twitter / DrPramodPSawant)

Black Panther spotted in Goa: An image tweeted by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of a black panther, an animal that is supposedly rarely spotted in the state, has gone viral on social media these days. In his tweet, Goa CM Sawant showed a ‘great glimpse’ of wildlife that thrives in the sea-side state. He stated that the image of the black panther had been clicked by the ‘Black Panther camera’ at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in the state.

A report in the Indian Express stated that forest officials were trying to ascertain if this was a lone Black Panther in the Goan sanctuary or there were other animals present in the vicinity as well.

The report added the officer as saying that while this particular part of Goa is a well-known hunting ground for tigers, it was the first instance when a Black Panther had been spotted on camera.

A great glimpse of Goa’s rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/p7IVuHDLP1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 6, 2020

Keen Twitter followers were quick to spot similarities between the image of the Black Panther shared by CM Sawant, and the fictional character ‘Bagheera’ from Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book”. Other comments on the post showed wildlife aficionados gushing over the rare sighting and the regal presence of the beast in its habitat.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in the country, there have been multiple reports of wildlife being spotted in cities, on deserted highways and roads, and also in areas where they previously have never been seen.

For instance, nilgai have been spotted on roads in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, elephants now frequent deserted markets in Kerala, birds too seem to have returned to urban areas that are now quieter due to the COVID-19 curfew.