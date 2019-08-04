Black is the new fad in the food world

The colour is slowly and inconspicuously painting the Indian food industry, melting the opinions of food puritans, who previously swore by rainbow colours for their palates.

By Bidita Sen

Till a few years ago, black in clothing typified days of sorrow and mourning so much that society elders would take serious objections to the young wearing the colour at celebratory occasions like weddings or religious ceremonies.

While we have sailed through that phase, though not so smoothly, to a fashion forwardness that makes the colour a favourite of designers and an essential part of a fashionista’s wardrobe, the colour’s next giant leap has been hard to believe. From fine closets to fine dining, black’s journey has been something surreal. Black as a colour on your plate is repugnant to say the least. But think black and think again? It’s the colour of caviar delicacies, raw oysters, black chicken, and to a great extent, refreshing cup of rejuvenating espresso or a delectable glass of hot chocolate, or of even those anti-oxidant rich bars of dark chocolate, black olives, blackberries, black macarons and black truffles.

Chefs around the world have walked the walk to bring a change in this attitude, by adding darker tinges to popular recipes. Now, many of India's high-street restaurants are also serving luscious platters made of black pasta, black rice and black quinoa. From fine-dining restaurants, these foods are fast flying off the shelves of supermarkets. So now you can find black lentils, black soybean, black mushrooms and black garlic and even bottled black alkaline water, Evocus, by AV Organics. Even the very old charcoal food is making a re-emergence on the wellness scene because of many health benefits.

In this dark world of culinary delights one can really work up an appetite to choose between black pizzas, desserts, pastas and even burgers made using squid ink and edible, activated charcoal that is safe for consumption. As chief brand and customer officer of Pizza Hut India Prashant Gaur says, “Our customers love our black pan pizza as it is a visual delight.”

Barcelos restaurant in New Delhi introduced black burgers in the country in 2015. It had a dramatic impact on the menu as it piqued people’s curiosity about its mysterious concoction. It was found that Barcelos’ black was made out of a mixture of red, yellow and blue. Though the reaction of foodies was underwhelming, the recipe continues to delight unaffected and uninformed but adventurous foodies. The black burgers are filled with the traditional ingredients of any burger — Peri Peri mayo, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, with a choice of filling from among vegetables, chicken and lamb.

Hyatt Regency’s La Piazza in Delhi belches out creamy, black pasta. The eatery has rustled up a storm with pasta preparations that contain black squid linguine with shrimp, artichoke, and lemon. Some exotic restaurants in India also serve authentic Italian dishes, but coloured black. Most famous among them is chittara nera e bottarga, handmade noodles diced up with black squid ink and dressed in extra virgin olive oil, lemon, butter, capers, and salty Italian cheese. On the desi front, imagine a dish as exotic as dahi kebab but black in colour. A celebrated chef in the capital came up with this brilliant idea and named it ‘edible coal’.

Black has left its charcoal mark in desserts with black velvet cake, black croissant, black cheesecake ice cream and black coconut charcoal ice cream, which has coconut ash as its secret ingredient. It is made using charred remains of a coconut shell. Macarons, juice and lemonade made with activated charcoal are fast catching the attention of fancy eaters, who are ready to dive into the darkest abyss on their plates. KFC has joined the league of black food providers with its ice black mojito — Virgin mojito fizzed up with Coca Cola.

The raw nutrients, black fruits, veggies and grains are nutritional power-centres. They contain pigments that help lower the risk of diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. Health conscious households are stacking up black garlic, black rice, black soybeans, quinoa and caviar, among others. Keeping with the trend, black chicken kadaknath or kali masi, is slowly entering Indian kitchen restaurants. It is suddenly hogging all the limelight for all the positive reasons. The Indian breed of fowl is predominately found in Jhabua and Dhar districts of Madhya Pradesh.

It has earned a place in nutritionists’ good books because of its low fat and cholesterol contents. And it is high on protein, iron and amino acids. Jhabua’s Kadaknath chicken has also earned the geographical indication (GI) tag. Black chicken has a thriving market in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, among other places. Gourmet appetiser Kadaknath chicken soup is very popular in the south and Madhya Pradesh.