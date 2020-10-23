Black alkaline water all set to fuel a new wave of well-being: Aakash Vaghela, Co-founder, AV Organics (Evocus H2O)

Aakash Vaghela, Co-founder, AV Organics (Evocus H2O)

Modern lifestyles are often at odds with healthy aspirations; people who want to achieve well being through good nutrition and exercise have an uphill task. However, the pandemic has caused the world to understand a sound way of life and brought the focus towards better urban health. Alkaline water and its benefits are one of the newer trends to have made its way into the already overcrowded wellness and healthy eating world. From millennials to Gen Z, everyone can rely on this portable drink of health for their wellbeing throughout the day. Financial Express Online caught up with Aakash Vaghela, Co-founder, AV Organics (Evocus H2O), makers of alkaline black waters in India. Excerpt:

Tell us about Evocus. When was it started and what was the vision behind selling. what many call. “black water”?

EVOCUS H2O was launched by AV Organics in June 2019 by two of us, myself and Vishwangi Vaghela. Evocus H2O is no ordinary water; It is India’s first new-age, black alkaline bottled water which helps tide over acidity, better detoxification, improved metabolism and acts as an immunity booster. Evocus H2O gets its unique black colour from nature’s 70+ minerals, sourced from the depth of the Earth from a rare deposit in Texas, USA. 100% natural, Evocus H2O is delivered untouched by human hand, bottled in a fully automated, sterile, and state-of-the-art plant.

How did this idea of black alkaline water start?

The germ of the business idea lay in my passion for fitness and interest in sports and with very few brands selling functional black alkaline water in India, we thought of experimenting and bringing out India’s first black alkaline water

How black water is helping individuals to build a healthy lifestyle?

Black Alkaline water has a pH value of more than 8 compared to regular mineral water. It is infused with more than 70 minerals naturally occurring, thereby making it an organic solution for promoting health and well-being.Due to its high ph and more than 70+ natural minerals Black Alkaline water is a great detox drink that helps to flush out toxins from our body provides Sustained hydration, reduces acidity, and boosts Immunity.

Black alkaline water is also abundant in the amount of oxygen dissolved in it. This helps the human body by increasing the rate of metabolism, which converts calories into energy. The minerals present in the black alkaline water help in the effective breakdown of the various nutrients present in the food we consume. This ensures that our body actively absorbs all the goodness of the food we eat, further leaving us with a strong and robust immune system. It is also a well-known reliever of the heartburns or gastroesophageal reflux due to its alkaline nature.

What are the different sizes of bottles available and their price?

The black alkaline water comes packed in recyclable PET bottles such as 500 ml, 250 ml, 750ml, and 330 ml glass bottles, available at premium trade outlets, stand-alone supermarkets, health and wellness stores, HORECA outlets, and major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Snapdeal.

Tell us about its utility for individuals who are more focused on their health?

Evocus H2O is a bottle of goodness. For those who are health freak, Evocus H2O is a go-to product for them. It is all set to fuel a new wave of well-being; that will change the way the world drinks water. Evocus gives better and more sustained detoxification in our body. This assists the overall digestion process and thereby improves metabolism. Evocus H2O also helps in improving the endurance level of individuals. It speeds up transpiration and absorption of nutrients within the body, improves digestion, and stimulates metabolism. It contains zero sugar, zero carbs, zero caffeine, zero fat & is gluten-free.

Is it possible to add minerals found in India and have an ‘ayurvedic’ version of it?

Our RnD team is working on sourcing the required minerals locally. As soon as we are able to create the required mineral mix, we will be launching a version of the same.

What are your future plans and expansion plans?

We expect to be cash positive in 18 months. Going forward, we intend to roll out one new product every year for the next five years; these would be innovative products under the health and wellness category. Evocus H2O’s R&D team is working on three more products currently—all in the innovative, multifunctional foods and beverages segment.