BK Goenka and his net worth: Buys Rs 240 crore penthouse in India’s costliest apartment deal; See inside pics

BK Goenka, the chairperson of Welspun Group, is the second industrialist to invest heavily in real estate in 2023. As per TOI, he recently bought a penthouse worth Rs 240 crore in Mumbai. Located in Worli, the penthouse is at Three Sixty West where billionaire Radhakishan Damani’s family and his family bought 28 apartments for Rs 1238 crore.

BK Goenka’s penthouse is on the 63rd, 64th, and 65th floors and is spread over 30,000 square feet, according to The Times of India report. Billed as India’s costliest apartment deal, the Mumbai-based industrialist paid Rs 13.83 crore as stamp duty to complete the deal, Hindustan Times reported.

The triplex apartment has 4,815 square feet of terrace area and parking spaces for 14 cars, as per the registration documents accessed by zapkey.com.

Here’s a look at some inside images of the premium property:

Talking about the deal, Pankaj Kapoor, the founder and MD of real estate rating and research firm Liases Foras told The Times of India, “This is the costliest apartment sold to date in India. We anticipate more deals in the ultra-luxury segment in the next two months because, from April 2023, the capital gains allowed to be invested under Section 54 have been limited to Rs 10 crore. So, any capital gain above Rs 10 crore would be automatically taxed.”

For the unversed, the residential project has been built by Oasis Realty. It’s a joint venture by Vikas Oberoi’s Oberoi Realty and builder Sudhakar Shetty, the founder and chairman of Sahana Group.

Who is BK Goenka?

BK Goenka was born in 1966 in Haryana’s Hisar. His Welspun Group has interests in textiles, steel, infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Warehousing, and Oil and Gas Sectors. He started his company in 1985. His company now has businesses in 50 countries. So far, it is the most expensive flat ever sold in the country.

BK Goenka’s net worth

According to Forbes, BK Goenka has a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars.

Other prominent deals:

Recently, there have been many super-expensive deals in the city – Ranveer Singh bought a Rs 119 crore quadruplex in Bandra in 2022, Devvrat Developers shelled out Rs 112 crore to buy five spacious apartments (one duplex and four luxurious apartments) in realtor Hubtown’s premium project in Prabhadevi in December 2022, The Economic Times reported. That’s not all, in 2020, Hrithik Roshan spent Rs 100 crore to buy two apartments located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a premium project on Juhu-Versova road.