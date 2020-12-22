Biryani vs Paneer: Food Indians ordered most in 2020; Swiggy’s StatEATistics analysis set to surprise you!

Image credit: ITC Biryanis & Pulaos collection

The best things in life are definitely edible, foodies are sure to say! 2020 put health on every foodie’s menu, with Diwali festivities paving the way for the highest number of healthy orders on Swiggy and yet biryanis clocking orders per second! Foodies are clearly sending out mixed signals when it comes to their preference for food. However, the biryani still ranks right on top in terms of popularity!

While there has been a whopping 127 per cent increase in the consumption of supergrains, opting for vegan food comes a close second this year on Swiggy.

Food orders on Swiggy: Home addresses vs work addresses

As the fifth edition of Swiggy’s annual StatEATistics analysis shows, good food is therapy and Indians love experimenting with different flavours across regions! Swiggy delivered five times as many orders to home addresses to work addresses between the months of January and March, following which the number of home orders rose to nine times more in the months of April and May.

Which is the top favourite food item on Swiggy?

Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian biryani, Swiggy users have ordered some form of Biryani more than once every second this year! In fact, over 3 lakh new users made their debut on Swiggy by opting to order a Chicken biryani.

In fact, take a look at the latest data from Swiggy and it shows that for every veg biryani, there were six orders for chicken biryani on Swiggy!

What are the top favourite dishes ordered on Swiggy?

Top favourite dishes on Swiggy include Paneer Butter Masala, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice and Mutton Biryani.

Which beverages on Swiggy make it to the top?

Notably, with work from home becoming a way of life, Swiggy shows that lakhs of users ordered different varieties of teas and coffees to tackle their post-lunch slump.

Food orders on Swiggy: Which are top 5 cities?

Foodies, brace yourself for this surprise! The top five cities are Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.