Biryani vs Butter Chicken: Which is the most searched Indian dish? Here’s the answer

In an interesting research conducted by SEMrush, an online visibility management and content marketing platform, it was revealed that the most popular food in India is ‘Biryani’. Yes! Biryani has beaten all the other food items on the internet and has emerged as the most searched food item during the 2018 to 2019 period. Biryani was searched over by 203,507 times on internet by Indian people. This data busts the weight-gain myth related to such popular dishes.

The study also found that the North Indian delicacies pleased people more than the South Indian dishes as the number of times North Indian food items were searched was highest between the period starting from January 2018 to March 2019. Samosa, tandoori chicken and butter chicken were the top three North Indian dishes searched by foodies during the period from January 2018 to March 2019. Samosa, tandoori chicken and butter chicken were being searched by 199,600.00 66,966.67 and 65,266.67 times respectively.

Fernando Angulo, Head of International Partnership at SEMrush said, “Biryani is one food that binds Indians well. People from different regions including South, North, and East love the food. West India too has its liking for Biryani and people are a more developing appetite for the food in Mumbai and Pune too. On the other hand, the popularity of North Indian food over South Indian dishes is also something that came out very surprisingly. Indian homes are incorporating the different style of cooking and recipes which gives us a clue of their taste for different types of food.”

Idli, Masala Dosa, and Vada were among the top three South Indian dishes according to the research. Idli was searched by 50,500 times followed by Masala Dosa which was searched by 44,313.33 times and Vada had 35,753.33 search entries during a period between January 2018 to March 2019. Interestingly, Indian dishes are mostly preferred during summer.

Tandoori chicken was found to be the most expensive food as per the search numbers of the aforementioned research. The SEMrush study also reveals that people consider tandoori chicken and idli as the healthiest food items as per the search results during the same span. The top 3 dishes for people cook at home were biryani, butter chicken and samosa.