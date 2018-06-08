Bill Gates is gifting every US college student a book; know why it is his favourite

Bill Gates (Reuters)

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation, a well-known bookworm is presenting every US college goer a free e-copy of his favourite book, “Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World–and Why Things Are Better Than You Think.” The book debuted at number 5 on the New York Times Best Seller List of non-fiction. However, students from other countries of the world will not be able to download it because of international publishing rights.

‘Factfulness’ by Hans Rosling, with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund – the book is about and as the subtitle says “Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World – and Why Things Are Better Than You Think”.

The author who was a global-health lecturer and a TED speaker had a unique Indian connection – he studied public health at St. John’s Medical College of Bangalore and became a licensed physician there. Rosling who then joined as District Medical Officer in Nacala in northern Mozambique, discovered a previously unknown paralytic disease named Konzo which also earned him a Ph.D. from Uppsala University. The author, who was amongst the world’s 100 most influential people in 2012 passed away last year because of Pancreatic cancer, at the age of 68.

Gates who has been recommending ever since the book got published, said in a video posted last April, “it covers a space that isn’t easy to go learn about, the world would be a better place if literally millions of people read the book.” He also mentioned this book in his list of “Five must-read books” last month.

‘Factfulness’ provides a radically new explanation of why everything happens – be it the percentage of the world’s population living in poverty; the reason why the world’s population is increasing or how many girls finish school; reveals ten instincts that distort our perspective. Rosling wrote in the book, “when we have a fact-based worldview, we can see that the world is not as bad as it seems – and we can see what we have to do to keep making it better.” Gates also urged the students to act factfully, and to invest time in learning and thinking.

The book gives a basic understanding of life, how it is getting better, and where the world still needs to improve. “It’s a fitting final word from a brilliant man, and one of the best books I’ve ever read,” Gates said. “I hope you take Hans’s advice to heart,” he concluded.