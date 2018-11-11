Big news for Game of Thrones lovers! Night King will come to Delhi for Comic Con

Still from Game of Thrones

Winter is coming to Delhi Comic Con this year! The pop culture event recently announced that Game of Thrones actor Vladimir Furdik, who plays the menacing Night King on the popular TV series, will be attending the event this year. “I am super excited to welcome Furdik to Delhi. Game of Thrones is extremely popular in India and to have the Night King himself give us a visit is a treat for thousands of fans like me. He will be at the show on all three days to meet fans,” says Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India, which not only features guests from the world of entertainment, but also from the realms of comic book publishing, pop culture, etc, giving fans a chance to meet the faces behind some of the most popular comic characters and series.

Talking about his impending visit to India, Furdik said, “I am looking forward to coming back to India, visiting Delhi and meeting fans. I have wonderful memories from my last visit and I am looking forward to trying out the excellent food and seeing the beautiful country again.”

Apart from Furdik, Delhi Comic Con 2018 will feature many other international comic book writers and artists such as Declan Shalvey, John Layman and Peter Nguyen, along with popular Indian comic book creators such as Saumin Patel, Abhijeet Kini, Alicia Souza, Rahil Mohsin, Akshay Dhar, Vivek Goel, Aniruddho Chakraborty, among others.

Fans can look forward to experiential zones, great merchandise, including latest comics, cosplay contests, performances, as well as exclusive comic book launches.

Delhi Comic Con 2018 will take place from December 7-9 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi