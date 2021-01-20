Bhubaneswar-based artist crafts miniature of Joe Biden ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Bhubaneswar based artist marking the inauguration of the Biden administration with artwork (Source: ANI)

US President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in-ceremony has got the entire world excited. Artists are making the most of the opportunity to commemorate the occasion with their skills. A Bhubaneswar-based artist has crafted a miniature of the US President-elect inside a glass bottle.

L Eswar Rao talking to news agency ANI said that the miniature piece of art was made using glass, paper, stone, and clay in seven days’ time. With this artwork measuring 6.5 inch X 4 inch built inside a glass bottle, Rao hopes for amiable ties between India and the United States.

Odisha: L Eswar Rao, a Bhubaneswar-based artist, has crafted a miniature of US President-elect Joe Biden inside a glass bottle. Joe Biden will take oath as the President of United States today. pic.twitter.com/4Wa52Dp9r8 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

However, Rao is not the only artist sending his wishes to the new US administration, Another painter from Punjab, Jagjot Singh Rubal painted the portraits of Biden and Vice -President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of their swearing-in on January 20. The artist wants to display his artistic work at the White House. “It’s a matter of great pride to see Kamala Harris becoming Vice President,” Rubal told to the news agency. He has also received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his portrait.

Punjab: An artist in Amritsar paints portrait of US President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. "I want to gift these to them as they'll be taking oath tomorrow. It's matter of great pride to see Kamala Harris becoming Vice President," says Jagjot Singh Rubal pic.twitter.com/g7HtzrO7aQ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

Thousands of Kolam art pieces, a traditional art form from Tamil Nadu, were made as a tribute to the first Indian origin US Vice-President-elect Harris, and were part of the virtual kick-off ceremony of the inauguration of the incoming US administration. Harris’ mother also was from Tamil Nadu.

Some beauty after the chaos: in front of the U.S. Capitol Thursday, thousands of kolam tiles are being made to welcome @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris later this month. Many believe kolams can help heal divides and welcome what’s next. #2021kolam @2021Kolam pic.twitter.com/ec17xADRKy — Indiaspora (@IndiasporaForum) January 8, 2021

The inauguration ceremony titled ‘Celebrating America’ will be held at the US in Washington DC. The star-studded affair will see celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, and many others performing. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the Capitol and around the White House in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots. Security in and around 50 State Capitols has also been put on high alert to ensure a peaceful transition of power.