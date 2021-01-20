  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bhubaneswar-based artist crafts miniature of Joe Biden ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Updated: Jan 20, 2021 11:21 AM

With this artwork measuring 6.5 inch X 4 inch built inside a glass bottle, Rao hopes for amiable ties between India and the United States.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Biden swearing in ceremony, artist crafting miniature Biden inside bottle, Bhubanaeshwar based aritists tribute to Joe Biden, Ounjab painter making potraits of Biden and HarrisBhubaneswar based artist marking the inauguration of the Biden administration with artwork (Source: ANI)

US President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in-ceremony has got the entire world excited. Artists are making the most of the opportunity to commemorate the occasion with their skills. A Bhubaneswar-based artist has crafted a miniature of the US President-elect inside a glass bottle.

L Eswar Rao talking to news agency ANI said that the miniature piece of art was made using glass, paper, stone, and clay in seven days’ time. With this artwork measuring 6.5 inch X 4 inch built inside a glass bottle, Rao hopes for amiable ties between India and the United States.

However, Rao is not the only artist sending his wishes to the new US administration, Another painter from Punjab, Jagjot Singh Rubal painted the portraits of Biden and Vice -President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of their swearing-in on January 20. The artist wants to display his artistic work at the White House. “It’s a matter of great pride to see Kamala Harris becoming Vice President,” Rubal told to the news agency. He has also received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his portrait.

Thousands of Kolam art pieces, a traditional art form from Tamil Nadu, were made as a tribute to the first Indian origin US Vice-President-elect Harris, and were part of the virtual kick-off ceremony of the inauguration of the incoming US administration. Harris’ mother also was from Tamil Nadu.

The inauguration ceremony titled ‘Celebrating America’ will be held at the US in Washington DC. The star-studded affair will see celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, and many others performing. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the Capitol and around the White House in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots. Security in and around 50 State Capitols has also been put on high alert to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

