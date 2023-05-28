Bharat’s G20 moment: How India is using the opportunity to boost tourism and culture

When PM Narendra Modi gifted a patan patola dupatta (scarf) to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last year, he not only set a precedent by using indigenous items as personalised gifts for world leaders, but also highlighted India’s rich artworks from the hinterland.

The decorative piece endorses India’s diverse culture, traditional art and design. The dupatta has complex motifs inspired from ‘Rani ki Vav’, a queen’s stepwell in Patan in Gujarat, built in the 11th century AD, and packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, a highly skilled woodcraft, native to the Surat area of the state.

The move comes at a time when India is holding the presidency of G20, which has been regarded by experts as an exceptional and unprecedented opportunity for the country’s tourism sector, and a grand showcase and promotion of local arts, crafts, cuisine, culture and infrastructure, particularly in the non-metro cities. These cities have immense economic and tourism potential and have been booked for over 200 meetings to be held across 55 locations in India.

“This event is about working with different countries and one’s ability to negotiate,” Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, said at the recently held Idea Exchange event by The Indian Express. “G20 is an economic forum designed to drive global growth and development and, therefore, about your ability to work across not merely countries, but across different ministries of the government. It’s about how you can use this opportunity to transform Indian cities, help states build a brand and push for one district, one product. It is an opportunity that is multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary; and a fascinating job,” he added.

Travel & tourism push

With the ongoing G20 presidency, India is expected to receive more than 150,000 foreign delegates this year. The ministry of tourism is making concerted efforts to promote inbound tourism recognising its potential as a key driver of economic growth and employment generation and is in the process of taking further steps to increase the inflow of tourists into the country.

Even though India will become a major tourist destination as it chairs the G20 this year, the Central government states that the country’s tourism sector will recover to the pre-pandemic level by mid-2024. By 2030, the tourism sector will contribute $250 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), create more jobs in the tourism sector and increase the number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to 25 million. India recorded 1.52 million FTAs in 2021 and 6.19 million FTAs in 2022, registering a massive four-fold increase.

“The visit of G20 delegates to different parts of the country is expected to acquaint them with the tourism potential of each of these destinations. Tourism along with trade and technology are the 3Ts that the Prime Minister has stressed on for accelerating development in India,” said G20 chief coordinator Harsh Shringla.

If we take the case of Rajasthan, which has accorded industry status to tourism in the state, the government has taken a plethora of other revolutionary initiatives to boost tourism such as the launch of the rural tourism policy and film promotion policy with budgetary support. These steps are bound to not only provide a boost to tourism but create a large number of job opportunities.

“In the past one year, a whopping 381 MoUs (memoranda of understanding) /LoIs (letters of intent) were signed which will generate an investment of Rs 14,146 crore creating employment for 61,054 persons. The state budget of 2023-24 is encouraging for investment as rationalisation of DLC rates and concessions on stamp duty have been announced Rs 1,500 crore allocation for promotion of tourism,” says Gayatri Rathore, principal secretary, tourism, art and culture, Rajasthan, while speaking at 12th edition of Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB), an inbound tourism platform organised by FICCI, along with the department of tourism, Rajasthan, and the Union ministry of tourism. The event was a perfect example of public-private partnership.

Together, the G20 members represent more than 80% of the world’s GDP, 75% of international trade and 60% of the world’s population. Even Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 24 billion ($290 million) for tourism infrastructure, while presenting the 2023-24 Budget, including Rs 2.42 billion for promotion and branding of tourist destinations.

A globally significant event, G20 fosters improved digital processes, infrastructure and accessibility while benefiting local economies and ancillary businesses. India plans to promote green tourism, open up to 50 new tourism destinations and launch a publicity campaign in overseas markets during its presidency of the G20 this year.

Most of the high-profile meetings are taking place in cities like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Darjeeling, Gurugram, Indore, Jodhpur, Khajuraho, Kumarakom, Pune, Rann of Kutch, Siliguri, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam, where there are special arrangements for delegates with elaborate food menus, special tours and cultural expeditions. The host hotels have introduced millet dishes as part of celebrations of the International Year of Millets 2023 while there is a tremendous boost given to local caterers in large-scale events.

“The tier 2-3 cities have great tourism and economic potential with popular tourist attractions, diverse accommodations and good road connectivity. Hosting meetings in different parts of India showcases the country’s diversity, culture, heritage and cuisine with Rajasthani art and music in Udaipur, heritage walk through the streets of the old city of Jodhpur, ethereal moonlight tea plucking in the lush tea estates of Siliguri and Darjeeling and riding the iconic toy train; cultural programmes and cuisine in Kumarakom and a sunrise yoga session and a visit to a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Dhordo Tent City,” says Sudesh Poddar, president of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, (FHRAI).

In fact, the inbound tourism stakeholders expect the presidency as an opportunity to revive the fortunes of the sector. “Hotel room demand is surging due to G20 meetings, corporate events and lack of supply, resulting in higher room rates. Despite the surge, hotels are accommodating guests with world-class services, driving revenue growth over the past few months,” says Poddar.

For instance, the G20 meet holds immense importance for Kashmir’s tourism industry. Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad recently said, “Our state is a tourism state and the G20 event will give exposure at the international level.”

Non-metro cities always had the potential but did not get due publicity and attention from the international tourism point of view, says Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the national body of the tourism industry, who attended the Aurangabad meet and was amazed at the city’s display of decoration and warm hospitality.

“Taking G20 delegates to Siliguri, Aurangabad and Kumarakom has given the much-needed fillip to these cities. Needless to say, local cuisine and culture is India’s strength and it gets a full display in such meetings where local artisans can display their wares. These cities always had tourism potential but only domestic travellers used to visit them while international tourists were not aware of them. There will be some conversions but it will take time. The tourism campaign needs to be a sustained one. Probably the state governments need to market them well,” adds Mehra.

While the average event length of stay (three days) can generate significant room night demand, resulting in an uptick in hotel occupancy, a sizable portion of the demand will also come from the pre-event preparatory period. “Not only have hotels witnessed a significant premium on room rates, but related trades such as F&B operators, airlines, taxi operators and such businesses have gained significantly. The timing of G20 for India’s economy and for the hospitality industry is just right as it provides a sharp rebound in demand especially after two tumultuous years of the pandemic,” says Jaideep Dang, MD, Hotels & Hospitality Group, India, JLL.

In fact, India’s tourism industry is on track to reach $1 trillion by 2047, with data-led tourism set to be a key driver of growth, states a report titled ‘Charting the Course for India—Tourism Megatrends Unpacked’ by Visa, the global leader in digital payments in partnership with EY. It says sustainable tourism experiences and offerings are in high demand worldwide, and this trend is likely to continue in the future. At present, the global sustainable tourism market is valued at $180 billion. In India, this is valued between $26 million and $2.5 billion and is expected to grow at 15% CAGR.

Pragyal Singh, partner, business consulting, EY India, says, “The travel and tourism industry is a major contributor to economic development and job creation in the world and tourism in India is also poised to grow rapidly across various segments. The Government of India is continuously working on multiple initiatives such as PRASHAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive), Swadesh Darshan and Dekho Apna Desh to support and nurture the travel ecosystem.”

According to Singh, the Union ministry of tourism has designated the year as ‘Visit India’ year and is developing a ‘Visit India 2023’ strategy. “There is a need to understand the megatrends affecting the tourism sector over the next decade and for the entire ecosystem to collaborate for ensuring the economic benefits of this growth are realised,” he adds.

Infra upgrade

Much like the G20 presidency’s theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, there is a push to build resilient, inclusive and sustainable urban infrastructure and the focus is on various facets of making cities economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure and building future-ready urban infrastructure.

Well-groomed cities, fast-paced work on road repairs, infrastructure upgrades, beautification and waste management are a few changes observed in many cities while the launch of new airports has made air connectivity to satellite towns easy. Jeypore in Odisha, Cooch Behar in north Bengal, Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh, Pakyong in Sikkim, Mopa in Goa, Ayodhya in UP, Purandar in Pune and Rewa in MP are a few examples of new airport destinations.

For now, many streets have become the most vibrant storyboards capturing the cultural pulse in graffiti or public artworks across the country. Pune as a host city has beautified the Bund Garden road stretch ahead of the G20 meetings while the Corporation of the City of Panaji in Goa has maintained gardens and roadside greenery, landscape development, cleared leaf litter, painted medians and several old structures in the city, facades of heritage structures in Fontainhas. Over 1,350 decorative items of bamboo like flower vases made by craftsmen of Kadapa were items as part of G20 conference décor in Vizag.

These events play a crucial role in increasing awareness about many cities which have the potential of becoming important tourist destinations. Besides Agra, which has placed India on the global map for its famed Taj Mahal, places like Indore, Gwalior and Kanpur have been contributing with manufacturing and other trades and haven’t had much visibility. “The summit has created awareness among the local population towards development and helped these cities with visibility, not only in bringing tourism dollars but also direct investment for MSMEs and other trades in these markets,” says Shyam Kumar, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton, Agra.

While most cities have economic and tourist potential, the government has worked hard to promote the local arts and crafts during the delegation visits. Kumar shares examples of fine arts of India and tales of Vrindavan featured on the walls of major roads in Agra. “The sound and light show has been reintroduced at the Red Fort in Agra and the government has beautified the nearby area of the international monument Taj Mahal, major road construction and ongoing metro work was completed to ensure there is seamless travel in the city of Taj. This not only helped the city but has organically boosted faith and confidence for even the international travellers in the country, especially post Covid. The 12,300 delegates from 110 countries travelling across the country has been a blessing for the hospitality industry,” adds Kumar, who foresees a minimum 30-35% jump on average daily rate and hopes that leisure destinations will not see the downside this summer.

Similarly, infrastructure initiatives and agenda associated with them were raised in Gandhinagar, one of the cities where group meetings were hosted. The focus was on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity, encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy and promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy in India. Major initiatives like Namami Gange, Climate Resilient Infrastructure, Participatory Groundwater Management, Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission were part of discussions during the meetings.

Local businesses are also getting the much-needed visibility and boost, says Samarth Kholkar, CEO and co-founder of BLive, an e-bike tourism initiative that offers curated tours to be experienced on smart electric bikes across many destinations in India. For Kholkar, an entrepreneur from Goa and driving adoption of sustainable mobility, it was great to see over 180 delegates from over 19 countries representing the healthcare sector converging in Goa recently to deliberate on areas of collaboration. “While the state was fully decked up for the same giving a major boost to the infrastructure, there is focus on giving a boost to green tourism, adventure tourism, responsible tourism, setting up MSMEs and startups linked to tourism. Thus, inbound tourism is definitely a beneficiary, and the local community will see a long-term benefit of this showcase opportunity,” says Kholkar.

Cultural extravaganza

Apart from nature walks, short excursions to Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, Kumbhalgarh Fort and the Ranakpur Temple Complex in Jodhpur, the vibrant culture of centuries-old architectural heritage and gala dinners at ASI sites have turned cities into a vibrant, cultural extravaganza.

“Delectable Rajasthani cuisine such as dal baati churma, Jodhpuri kabuli pulao, Bikaneri ghevar, Jodhpuri mawa kachori, gatta curry and ker sangria were some of the meal highlights whereas Udaipur has always had a traditional display of Atithi Devo Bhava. All these events are aligned to showcase art and cultural strength of the country,” says Vikram Singh Chauhan, founder and CEO of Nile Hospitality, a hotel management company based in Ahmedabad.

There are many tier 2-3 cities famous for their traditional crafts and also for tourist destinations. Whether it’s Agra for stone craft and Taj Mahal, Guwahati for wood carving and natural fibre and Kaziranga National Park, Jaipur for hand-printed textiles and forts, Madurai for stone carving and temples, the list is endless.

“The country is being visited by top leaders, policymakers and experts from around the world providing an ideal opportunity to showcase the unique cultural heritage and economic potential of various regions across the country. This entails encouraging cross-cultural and creative exchanges, offering technical support to small enterprises in the area and assisting projects to upgrade the local transit and infrastructure. Integration of handicraft producers with the tourism value chain will help create employment opportunities and enhance incomes of the individuals engaged in the sector. Apart from visiting tourist destinations, a tourist also takes back with them souvenirs from the country and in case of India, there are no better souvenirs than handicrafts,” says a passionate advocate of indigenous arts and crafts, Rakesh Kumar, who is also the director general of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts India (EPCH), an organisation of trade and industry for promotion of handicrafts in India. Kumar feels this is an ideal time to showcase the unique cultural heritage and economic potential of various regions across the country.

On the other hand, northeast India is an important region for hospitality players and tea estate owners, says Bjorn DeNiese, MD, Mayfair Elixir, a unit of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, who hosted the G20 delegates in one of his properties. He says, “With so much global action, it is imperative for communities and organising committees to think of innovative ways of connecting and showcasing the region. The local stakeholders and experts must think about how their states and cities are perceived and branded on a global stage.”

Traditional Tongba drinking sessions, millet-based meals, chefs’ interaction with foreign delegates through cooking classes and tea tasting sessions, cultural performances showcasing various communities and tribes from the region like dragon and yak dance, Bihu, Purulia chau and Rabindra Sangeet are a few activities as part of the northeast India showcase.

“The local residents have hailed the G20 delegates’ visit as a beacon of hope for the return of the clean and beautiful Darjeeling of yesteryear,” says Madhav Sarda, a tea taster and MD of Golden Tips Tea.

Sarda feels that traditional art and craft in West Bengal has attracted widespread appreciation for the spectrum of offerings under the state’s one district one product (ODOP) scheme like the wooden owl set from Burdwan, Dokra hook fish from Bankura, Banglashree silk pocket square from Malda and Chitpore attar from Kalimpong.