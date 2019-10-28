Bhai Dooj 2019: Check wishes, images, quotes, Whatsapp, Facebook status

Bhai Dooj 2019: Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day after the new moon or Shukla Paksha in Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

Bhai Dooj date 2019, wishes, images, quotes: The five-day grand Diwali festivities, that began with the Dhanteras, will culminate with Bhai Dooj on Tuesday. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Bheej or Bhai Phota. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day after the new moon or Shukla Paksha in Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Hindu lunar month of Kartik generally falls between the months of October and November. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 29. On this auspicious occasion, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and well being.

Behind the occasion of Bhai Dooj, there are two popular legends. According to one of these two legends, Lord Krishna after killing Narakasur went to meet sister Subhadra. Subhadra greeted Lord Krishna by applying vermilion tilak on his forehead and performed aarti. The second legend, however, states Yamaraj, the God of death, visited his sister Yamuna. Yamuna greeted Yamaraj by applying vermilion tilak on his forehead. Yamaraj then gave her a boon if anyone, who celebrates Bhai Dooj with her and takes bath in the river Yamuna, would never go to hell.

Bhai Dooj Greeting Messages:

Diwali is lightful, Holi is colourful, Bhai Dooj has made our relationship powerful. Wishing you a happy Bhai Dooj.

My sister is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone, you make me happy when I am down. Thanks for being there for me always. Happy Bhai Dooj.

In love and laughter, In pain and happiness, you have been a good companion. May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond. Happy Bhai Dooj!

*There cannot be a better brother than you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

*I’m so lucky to have a brother like you! Happy Bhai Dooj, bhaiya!

*We might be miles apart, praying for your long life and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj.