Bhai Dooj (Bhaiyya Dooj) 2020: Date, significance and messages

Bhai Dooj (Bhaiyya Dooj) 2020: Hindus have some festival or the other throughout the year. But come winters, there is a special divinity in the air. It all starts with the Shardiya Navratris and continue up till Chhath pooja. Deepawali or Diwali, which is the biggest festival of the Hindus doesn’t end within one day. According to the Hindu tradition, it’s a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. As the name suggests, the Bhaiyya Dooj is celebrated on the second (Dwitiya or Dooj) day after Deepawali. Across India, Bhai Dooj is known by different names. But no matter what the festival is called in various regions, the theme or the essence of the festival is same: The eternal love between a brother and a sister.

When is Bhai Dooj in 2020?

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16, two days after Deepawali (November 14).

What is the shubh muhurat for Bhai Dooj?

According to pandits and panchangs, the Bhai Dooj Tithi this year will begin from 7:06 am on November 16 and will end on 3:36 am on November 17. The shubh muhurat for Bhai Dooj puja is for two hours: It begins from 1:10 pm on November 16 and ends till 3:18 pm.

What is the significance of Bhai Dooj?

Also known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj celebrates the beautiful relationship between the brothers and sisters. There are several legends associated with Bhai Dooj. The most well-known story is about Yam and Yami, the twins born to the Sun God and Sandhya. According to the Hindu legends, it is said that Yam, the God of Death and Yami or Yamuna were very close. But due to work, Yam couldn’t visit his sister more often.

Once, Yamuna requested Yam to visit her home as they had not met for a long time. The God of Death finally visited his sister and was very pleased with the warm welcome. Lord Yama told his sister that he is very happy and she can demand anything from him. She said that this day should be celebrated as Yama Dwitiya and any brother visiting his sister should never face an untimely death. As the legend goes that ever since that day, the second day after Diwali is celebrated as Bhai Dooj or Bhaiyya Dooja across India.

Messages for Bhai Dooj 2020

Deepawali is about light, Holi is about colours, Bhai Dooj is about us. Here’s wishing my lovely brother a happy Bhai Dooj.

You are my best friend, sister! You have always stood by me. You always help me and cheer me up when down. Happy Bhai Dooj!

In pain and happiness, in love and laughter, you have always stayed with me. May this Bhai Dooj give us strength to tide over bad times. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You are the best brother in the world! A very happy Bhai Dooj!

On this day, I’m praying for your good health and prosperity. May God give you everything your heart desires. Happy Bhai Dooj!