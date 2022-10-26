Bhai dooj 2022: Wishes, quotes, SMSes you can send your brother on this special occasion 

The festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Phota, is celebrated two days after Diwali. It will be observed on October 26 and 27 this year. Drik Panchang explains that on this day, sisters perform a teeka ceremony to wish their brothers long and happy lives.

According to Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death was unable to visit his sister. After a lot of effort when he visited her he was surprised with a grand welcome involving delicacies and a tilak ceremony wishing him a long and healthy life ahead.

When he asked her sister for a wish, she then asked him to visit her every year on the day dedicated to him. Since then brothers visit their sisters’ homes to seek their blessings on Bhai dooj every year.

Bhai dooj is celebrated with great pomp in Bihar, Bengal, and Gujarat. In Nepal, it is called Bhai Tika, in Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, Bhai Phota, in Bengal, Bhathru Dwithiya, in Kerala, and in the state of Manipur.

One of the legends about Lord Krishna’s visit to Subhadra after defeating Narakasura states that his sister placed a tikka on his forehead and offered an aarti. These two legends are linked to the origin of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai dooj wishes

“Bhai Dooj is a festival where I can proudly say I am blessed to have a brother like you. Let’s always stay this way where I can say you are my brother with my head high”

“You are my Chhota Bhai, but have never acted like one. Much love to you for being what you are and what you shall always be to me. Precious. Happy Bhai Dooj”

The auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj has come, Sisters’ prayers a thousand for brothers, This precious relation between brother and sister is very unbreakable. May this bond be always great. Happy Bhai Dooj!

“The most sacred relationship in the world is that of brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, I am sending my love to my brother with lots of prayers. Happy Bhai Dooj 2022.”

“Bhai Dooj is one of the most beautiful festivals as I get to shower my love on you. May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and fortune. Happy Bhai Dooj my dearest brother.”

Bhai dooj SMSs

Thank you for spoiling me and taking care of me every time. You are the best brother I could ever ask for! Happy Bhai Dooj!

You have been my support system and constant like the North Star! Love you always, bhaiya! Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!

Sending my prayers to the Lord for your well-being today and always. Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!