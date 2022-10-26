Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, time, history and significance of Bhaiya Dooj

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date And Time: Bhai Dooj is a prominent Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brother and sister. It is celebrated on the second day after ,Diwali, the new moon or Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik .The auspicious second day is also known as ‘dooj’ or ‘dwithiya’, thus giving it the name Bhai Dooj or Bhathru Dwithiya.



“It is known by various names in different parts of the country like Bhau Beej, Bhai Teeka or Bhai Phota. The festival is very similar to Raksha Bandhan, as it celebrates the love between a brother and sister.But unlike Rakhi, no thread is tied on their hands. On this day, women invite their brothers home and apply ‘teeka’ or ’tilak’ on their foreheads and sisters pray to the Gods for long and prosperous lives for their brothers and brothers vows to protect sisters,” Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Khanna Gems said.

Bhai Dooj puja and tilak muhurat

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 26 October,Wednesday and 27 October, Thursday.

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 02.42 on 26 October ,2022

Dwitiya Tithi Ends:12.45 pm on 27 October, 2022

Puja muhurat: 01.18 PM – 03.33 PM on 26 October ,2022

The Legend associated with Bhai Dooj:

Pankaj Khanna said, “There are two main stories that are believed to have given rise to this festival of celebrating the bond between brother and sister. According to Hindu Mythology it is said that on the second day after the new moon, Yamraj visited his sister Yami (also known as Yamuna). The grand meeting was started with aarti and tilak ceremony followed by a sumptuous meal. In return of all the love and grand gesture, Yamraj had returned her sister a unique gift as a symbol of his love and care towards his sister. At that day being happy by Yami’s care and affection, Yamraj had declared that any brother, who would visit his sister and receive tilak and aarti on the dwithiya of Sukla Paksha in the Kartik month, should not fear death. That’s why Bhai Dooj day is also known as Yamadwitheya or Yamadvitiya.”

“Since then this tradition continues to date. Even today, sisters apply tika to their brothers on this day and give sweets, clothes, etc. At the same time, the brothers also express their love and affection by giving gifts to their sisters. Yama and Yamuna are especially worshiped on this day. According to some, it is believed that Lord Krishna, after killing Narakasur, one of the asura kings, went to meet his beloved sister Subhadra. Subhadra welcomed him in the traditional way by performing aarti and putting a tilak on his forehead after his remarkable victory. Many believe is the history behind the ceremony,” Pankaj Khanna explained.

Significance of Bhai Dooj:

There is a unique understanding between a brother and a sister, and Bhai Dooj gives them an opportunity to share and show their love for each other and strengthen their bond.

How Bhai Dooj is celebrated

“On this day, sisters put tilak,kesar,vermilion and akshat, on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their well-being. Both brothers and sisters wish each other’s good health, long life, and prosperity,” Khanna said.