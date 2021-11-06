Bhai Dooj 2021: Shubh Muhurat, wishes and what to make for your Bhai this festive season

Bhai Dooj is a festival where everyone gets together to celebrate the occasion, sit together and talk and of course, to eat delicious food.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Saturday, November 6, is the auspicious ‘Bhai Dooj’ festival, and it is celebrated two days after the ‘festival of lights’. The festival celebrates the holy, unique and special bond between sisters and brothers, and it marks the end of the Diwali festivities. Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu almanac. Though the essence of this festival is similar to that of Raksha Bandhan, the difference is that there is no auspicious thread that is tied around the wrist of the brother. Instead, the sister applies a vermilion ‘teeka’ on the brother’s forehead while praying for the long life and good health of the brother.

Bhai Dooj 2021 muharat

The auspicious time for Bhai Dooj Puja is between 1:10 pm and 3:21 pm on Saturday, November 6.

Wishes for Bhai Dooj

Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Brother and sister, Together as friends, Ready to face, Whatever life sends. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring your endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Time changes everything… but it has only improved and enriched our bond. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Things to cook for your bhai

Bhai Dooj is a festival where everyone gets together to celebrate the occasion, sit together and talk and of course, to eat delicious food. As per traditions, the brother visits the sister on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. So here are some delicious dishes that you can make for your brother on the occasion.

The traditional Aloo Poori, Pav Bhaji, Sambhar Idli/Dosa, Rajma Chawal and Chhole Kulche/Bhature go a long way to make for delicious treats on this occasion. However, if you are looking for something eccentric to make (and to try all your food experiments on your brother), you can make unique dishes like Sago Pearl Porridge, Gulab Jamun Panna Cotta, Crispy Cream Dosa Roll, Rum Payasam and Pineapple and Moong Dal Galettes.