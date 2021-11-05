Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, Significance, History and Importance

The festival is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksh and falls in Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

Two days after the opulent celebration of the festival of lights and happiness comes the sacred festival of Bhai Dooj. This year it is being celebrated on 6th November. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the unique and special bond shared between brothers and sisters. While the spirit of the festival is identical to that of Raksha Bandhan, the festivity on Bhai Dooj is little more than Raksha Bandhan as it falls two days after Diwali and often the unfinished celebration of Diwali extends till the evening of Bhai Dooj.

Ritual wise, the festival of Bhai Dooj is little different from that of Raksha Bandhan as contrary to the practice of tying a sacred thread on the wrist of the brother, sisters on Bhai Dooj put a vermilion mark on the forehead of their brothers and seek life-long ties, cooperation and protection from their brothers. Brothers on the other hand promise their sister of their unflinching commitment to their well being and happiness and touch the feet of sisters as a mark of respect.

Similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan, it is the brothers who present a gift to their sisters and sisters in return offer sweets and chocolates. The festival is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksh and falls in Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Since Diwali was celebrated this year on November 4, the Bhai Dooj will be celebrated two days later on November 6.

While the festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated across the country, it is known by different names in different parts of the country. In states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Gujarat, the festival assumes much significance. In many states of the country the same festival is known by different names. For example it is known as ‘Ningol Chakuba’ in Manipur whereas it is known as ‘Bhai Tika’ in Nepal. In the southern region of the country, the festival is known as ‘Bhau Beej’ in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. On the Eastern front in the country, the festival is called ‘Bhai Phota’ in West Bengal.