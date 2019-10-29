Bhai Dooj 2019: ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission gets Bengali ‘sweet’ tribute on Bhai phonta

Bhai Dooj 2019: In Chinsurah, Hooghly district of West Bengal, a sweet manufacturer has come up with this sweet to pay a rich tribute to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission (Image- Mainak Roy Facebook)

Bhai Dooj 2019: Sweet is an essential part of the rich Bengali culture. Throughout the decades, delectable desserts of West Bengal have melted hearts across India and the world. During festivals, sweet-makers in West Bengal often dish out special ‘mishti’ for their customers. On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, which is celebrated as ‘Bhai Phonta’ by Bengalis, a special sweet has been designed in West Bengal to pay rich tribute to Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 mission.

In Chinsurah, Hooghly district of West Bengal, a sweet manufacturer has come up with this sweet to pay a rich tribute to ISRO’s highly-complex mission that aimed at landing on South Pole of Moon, an area where no space agency had ventured before. The sweet, which is popularly being called ‘Chandrayaan-2 Sandesh’, is made of ‘Chhena’ or cottage cheese.

During the Bhai Phota, Bengali sisters follow a customary tradition of offering plate, decorated with a number of sweet dishes, to her brothers. Talking to Financial Express Online, ‘Baba Panchanan Sweets’ official said that customers do look for unique sweet dishes during the ‘Bhai Phonta’ and they decided to do their bit to pay respect to ISRO scientists who made India proud on a number of occasions. One piece of ‘Chandrayaan-2 Sandesh’ will cost you Rs 65.

Chandrayaan-2 mission has proved to be a landmark as well as a heart-breaking episode for ISRO and its scientists. On July 15, ISRO had to call off the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-2 after detecting last-moment technical glitch. On July 22, at 2.43 pm, ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft through GSLV MkIII-M1. After successfully performing five earthbound manoeuvres, Chnadrayaan-2 was inserted into Lunar orbit. On September 7, lander ‘Vikram’ started its final descent. However, at 2.1 km altitude, the lander lost its contact with ground stations ahead of the pivotal landing on the surface of the Moon.