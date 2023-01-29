Beyoncé earns $24 million for an hour concert in Dubai. Here’s a look at her hotel room which costs $100,000 a night

By Puja Talwar

Beyoncé was the talk of the town. She was performing her first live concert in more than four years at a private event for the opening of Atlantis The Royal on January 21. It’s a $1.4 billion luxury hotel and residential project, located on the outer ring of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The megastar was paid a reported $24 million for the night.

The concert was a grand event and saw celebrities like model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, and royals.

About the concert

The Atlantis Royal grand reveal weekend was nothing short of a starry affair. As the champagne flowed, exotic appetizers by Michelin chefs were sampled, but the real sparkle was added by none other than Beyonće herself.

Beyoncé outfit

Gliding on stage in a golden Dolce Gabbana outfit wearing baubles worth 7.5 million dollars, Beyonće cast her spell over her spellbound audience as she treated those present to a medley of her hits such as Crazy In Love, Naughty Girl as well as a soulful rendition of Etta James’ classic ‘At Last’ and ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with daughter Blue Ivy.

One of the first guests to be hosted at the Atlantis Royal, Beyonće’s home for the duration of her stay was the extravagant ‘Royal Mansion’. So in case, you are tempted to live life Queen Bey size, a night at the suite will cost you a little over 100,000 dollars. The ultra-modern two-level four-bedroom white and gold-hued penthouse comes with a private foyer, 12-seat dining room, entertainment room, swimming pool, and private terraces overlooking Dubai’s sweeping skyline.

About the Atlantis Royal

Perched on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s iconic palm-shaped man-made island, the off-white 1.6-billion-dollar structure overlooks the sapphire-blue Arabian Sea. As you take in the towering structure from the palm tree-lined drive away, the block of suites pertly stacked together reminded me of the board game Jenga.

The Atlantis Royal houses 795 rooms at 1000 dollars a night. There are 44 unique villas with their own sparkling blue infinity, plush suites gold plates vanity sets, and toiletries from Hermés giving guests a unique experience.

Talking to the Financial Express Tom Roelens, General Manager & Senior VP of Operations Atlantis Dubai said one can expect the extraordinary with this new addition to the Atlantis family. “It’s the one place where everything is coming together in terms of experience whether it’s entertainment, social dining, celebrity chef restaurants, wellness component, and luxury retail shopping which includes Valentino, Tanagra, and more. That apart residences like the Sky Pool Villa, gives guests to experience this in the privacy of their rooms, but also enjoy everything else that the resort has to offer.”

With 17 celebrity chef restaurants and bars, the largest collection in one venue anywhere in the world. The resort hosted the “Feast of Dreams’ as guests sampled gastronome delights from the kitchens of Nobu, Heston Blumenthal, José Andrés, Gastón Acurio, Ariana Bundy, and Costas Spiliadis to name a few.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner partnered with the resort to introduce her award-winning 818 Tequila to the region. A very private affair at the swanky Cloud 22 which has a swim-up bar with floating swim beds, a head-shape DJ booth, and a panoramic view of the Palm and Arabian Gulf. Attended by 400 celebrities which included boxer Amir Khan, singer Ronan Keating as well as Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. “We’re thrilled to be bringing our award-winning 818 Tequila to Dubai and kicking off with such a beautiful celebration at the stunning new Atlantis The Royal,” said Kendal Jenner.

With the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium, a water fountain that breathes fire, its lush carpets, swanky metallic and marble interiors, and a super friendly staff that works smoothly round the clock, The Atlantis Royal will open its doors to the world on February 10.