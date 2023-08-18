Beverley Hills to Billionaire Bunker: Here’s a look at the opulent mansions owned by Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos

When we talk about the wealthiest in the world, Jeff Bezos is the name that comes to our minds. With a net worth of $157.7 billion, according to Forbes, the third-richest man at the moment is a self-made billionaire. From starting Amazon in a garage in Seattle, he has expanded the business by making it the top e-commerce business in the world. With a hefty bank balance, Bezos leads a life of luxury and has spent millions of dollars on real estate, automobiles, and other expensive possessions. The Amazon founder has splurged money on a number of real estate properties, here’s a look at these sprawling mansions:

The billionaire has acquired a number of properties in Florida, Washington, D.C., his home state, as well as multiple New York City apartments, several opulent homes in California, a ranch in Texas, and a number of Washington, D.C. properties according to Architectural Digest.

A mansion in Billionaire Bunker in Florida

The founder of Amazon gave his soon-to-be bride the most expensive gift—a $68 million mansion in Florida’s elite ‘Billionaire Bunker’ neighborhood—a month after going down on one knee and proposing to his partner Lauren Sanchez. However, as per a GQ report, it appears that the businessman may not be content with his three-bedroom purchase, as reports claim that Bezos is also interested in purchasing a neighbouring lot that is listed for sale for $85 million and is bigger than the one he just purchased, with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms spread across 19,064 square feet.

According to GQ report, Indian Creek now has 40 waterfront homes, all of which have a view of the water. Its most notable feature is an 18-hole golf course that covers 294 acres. A suitable location for Bezos’ 417-foot super-yacht Koru, which has a helipad and a swimming pool, it also includes Brazilian teak docks where 100-plus-foot luxury vessels are anchored.

This opulent property has a three-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion on Indian Creek Island in June through an off-market transaction, according to Bloomberg. He and his family will now live next door to millionaires Carl Icahn, Julio Iglesias, Ivanka Trump, and Tom Brady.

The first mansion Bezos spent millions on

Bezos paid down $10 million for the house that has served as his principal residence for the past few decades, a number of years after he launched Amazon. It consists of two mansions with a combined square footage of 20,600 and 8,300 feet, which are situated on around 5.3 acres in Seattle’s affluent Medina neighbourhood, according to Architectural Digest.

Bezos reportedly purchased the property next door, a 24,000 square foot home with an extra five acres, in the same year. This expansive property is still owned by Bezos.

Manhattan’s Mansion

The following year, Bezos reportedly paid Sony Music executive Tommy Mottola $7.65 million to purchase three apartments in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square neighbourhood in a building named The Century. It was reportedly used as a pied-à-terre by Bezos, his then-wife MacKenzie, and his parents Miguel and Jacklyn Gise Bezos at the time. A further neighbouring 1,725 square foot unit was purchased for $5.3 million by him in 2012, more than ten years later as per Architectural Digest.

Late in 2016, Bezos made a significant shift to Washington, D.C., purchasing for $23 million two enormous houses with a combined floor area of 27,000 square feet. The Textile Museum was formerly housed in one of the enormous residences, which was one of the biggest houses in all of Washington, D.C., when it was built in 1914 according to the Washington Post.

The founder of Blue Origin began the year 2020 by spending a somewhat less expensive $5 million for a second Kalorama property in Washington, D.C.

Bezos’ Beverly Hills house

He purchased David Geffen’s landmark Beverly Hills property in February for a record-breaking $165 million. The enormous 10-acre estate has two guest houses, a nursery and three hothouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, wide terraces, and a nine-hole golf course in addition to the main house, which is 13,600 square feet and built in the Georgian style according to Architectural Digest.

The billionaire early in the spring of 2021, Bezos made a new investment in his Manhattan mega-mansion by purchasing a $23 million apartment in the same historic building where he had previously spent $96 million on four different properties. His property’s square footage increased by this amount to more than 20,000 square feet.

Bezos made a purchase in 2021, as per Architectural Digest in La Perouse Bay for $78 million, which is the most money ever paid for a residence on Maui.

The billionaire has over the years created an empire worth billions that is ever-expanding. Bezos’ new venture was in 2021 when he made a brief space flight in one in July 2021.