Between Sips: Some Father’s Day gifts to make your dad feel special

Some Father’s Day gifts to make him feel special

It’s Father’s Day today and given some of the dads I have seen in action, one day a year is still too many to allot. For the others who have taken an equal and participative interest in activities ranging from diaper-changing to PTA meeting attendances, here are some great options to show them that you weren’t an entire waste of an investment.

Casus Bamboo-Coal Grill: This is the holy grail of home grilling, almost literally. It’s biodegradable, can be set up and is good to go in under five minutes, and burns for an easy hour. I managed yakitori skewers (order at Delicut) and burgers (order at Meatigo) all very conveniently. The dying embers were used for jacket potatoes. When we were done, we simply disposed of the entire unit. Nifty and efficient, just like dad!

Bro-G Burgers: If you won’t be cooking, then maybe you can order in a juicy burger for the times. Aku’s was the first taste of a truly delish burger in NCR and they keep the flame going (pun intended) with the new launch: the Bro-G. It is inspired by chef Akriti Malhotra’s brother Ankit, who very simply put it as “A guy needs to have a proper meaty burger”. The tenderloin patty is aptly spiced and the bun is a whole new level of cushion.

White Rhino Pale Ale: Can’t be talking burgers and not have a beer at hand to wash it down. The Pale Ale from White Rhino is a solid number for the summer season. Crisp, zingy, tropical, fruity and refreshingly bitter, it’s the ideal ice-breaker for a father-offspring moment.

Shunya Drinks: Their cola was great, but their lemon fizzy drink was perhaps even better. They have a few other mixer options, too, but the fizzy ones are what I found myself going for most. Zero calories and made using stevia and ashwagandha, this is indulgence sans guilt.

Kati Patang Not Old Fashioned: Speaking of guilt-free crimes, the Not Old Fashioned from the Kati Patang team is possibly the bravest 0% cocktail out there. It’s not sweet, it’s aptly spiced, and it tastes almost as heady as the real thing. In a world full of cloying sweet drinks, this can be quite polarising. But if you like spirit-forward cocktails, then this might work well.

Jade Forest: The brand underwent a Covid makeover and the new version is definitely more attention-grabbing. The tonic waters are fizzier and more bitter than before with enhanced flavour profiles. They work well in a cocktail, but were great by themselves too. The ginger ale was a bit overpowering for my taste (I kept sneezing/coughing somehow), but overall, Jade is now definitely on my radar for home parties.

Coffeeza: This Indian coffee brand has been growing the craft and culture of coffee like few others. They launched espresso machines (under the Finero brand) with compatible capsules and did a great job of simplifying coffee at home. Now they’ve introduced Lattisso, a slim standalone machine that’s great for espressos/lungos, but also makes killer cappuccinos with its 20-bar pressure system. Including the milk dispenser with the coffee-maker is a superb idea for Indian households where 90% of the coffee is drunk grey. The milk container can also be easily dismantled for easy cleaning. The capsules showcase lovely flavours across a range of strengths and are priced affordably well for daily consumption. Definitely a cool gift that keeps on giving.

Andre Garcia Cigars: Now, we all want to either have or else become fathers who sit back at the end of the day and light up a chubby one. Andre Garcia’s hand-rolled Dominican Cigars, which are aged for a minimum 15 years, don’t really have a parallel on the market. They are smooth, toasty, nutty-creamy and fruity-spicy—it’s a contrasted juxtaposition of flavours in each puff. The best bit? The brand is owned by fellow Indian Abhik Roy from Kolkata who took it upon himself to make cigars not only a more commonplace indulgence, but also to break down the stuffy stereotypes and make them more approachable. If ordering his cigars, definitely get a personalised handmade case, too, to go with it. And get your dad’s initials embossed on it for that special touch.

The writer is a sommelier