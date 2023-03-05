Between Sips: How important is ice in a drink? Here are facts, shaken and stirred

We all are familiar with the term ‘on the rocks’ and understand that crushed ice is different from cubed ice. But do we really know how important ice can be in a drink? Any drink? Until some time ago, most people, even those working in the top bars, didn’t understand the importance of paying close attention to ice. Well, at some point, one bartender, Annu Kumar, did. Instead of complaining, he decided to do something about it and went and founded JUSTice—a name with a cheeky but apt word play built into it.

You can tell the ice they produce and sell; in fact, if you have ever had JUSTice ice in your glass, it would have been conspicuous by completely disappearing into your glass. That is to say, it is absolutely transparent. The special process of making this ice ensures that no gas is trapped inside, which not only makes the ice melt faster, but also makes it less transparent. But let me, instead, bring in Annu here and have him answer some poignant questions about why it can be important to pay more attention to ice and even pay a premium for good quality ice.

How important is ice in a drink?

We have to educate ourselves on this very importantly and Annu’s first lesson is simple, “It is not just a thing, it is an ingredient.” Ice is 70% of your cocktail; so, it is one of the most important ingredients, whether you are stirring over it or shaking with it.

Ice that is just out of the deep freezer is brittle and hard contrasting with ice that is “watery”. Two standard cubes of ice (which often have lots of air trapped into them), used in an old-fashioned way, will melt and dilute it. Serve it over a nice clear block of ice (with no impurities) and it can stay for an easy 45 minutes without altering or affecting the drink.

Hotels have a great team and other equipment but not necessarily great ice; why is this gap present in the industry?

Hotels have a fantastic setup to have a good cocktail programme but when it comes to ice, they still need to understand the real purpose of ice. The gap lies in education, they know a lot about wines and spirits but they still need to learn a lot about ice and its role in cocktails and other drinks.” The more they visit other top bars and see the extensive and intricate cocktails programmes in place around the world, they will come to realise the gap themselves and how to bridge it.

How do you deliver to other cities?

We are based out of Delhi, but we deliver almost pan India—from Chennai to Bengaluru, Pune to Mumbai, and even Guwahati and Kolkata. We send the ice in thermocol (polystyrene) boxes, and it manages to stay intact from dispatch till venue. Sure, we are extremely careful about the delivery time and opt for the quickest transfers.

Ice starts at Rs 15/piece and delivery charges plus official state levies. Outside of Delhi, we also need to add ice box charges as also for any other packing material required. But it still works out to be affordable and given the difference it makes to the final drink, is worth the extra spend.

Ice is water, so, it won’t spoil or contaminate unless the water used was already contaminated or it is handled irresponsibly with excessive non-sterilised human touch.

What about better ice at home?

For home bartenders and enthusiasts, make it a point to always work with good quality ice. There are a few tricks and tweaks. A simple way to start is with silicon moulds in different shapes (easily available online) and start toying with that. One thing that is very important is to start with great quality water. And use insulated ice boxes to make clear ice (fill with water, keep the lid open, and wait patiently for two days). Lastly, you will need a cutting instrument. And just like that, you are on the road to proper ice and great drinks.

The writer is a sommelier