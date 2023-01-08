Between sips by Magandeep Singh: New year, new drinks

The year has just begun and in case you are the type who is planning to hold up resolutions about giving up alcohol for a month (or a week), I am here to help you. Well, almost.

Starting off the tests of taste this year, we had lots of good coffee. Yes, I know, caffeine is more addictive than alcohol and probably more damaging in the long run (considered how we overdose on caffeine a lot more often than on hard drinks) but these were two stylish cold brews in the pre-packaged space hence I am talking about them.

Soly cold brew does a punchy preservative-free sip in a can with flavours ranging from vanilla to orange-mint. I liked them, the flavours tasted natural and balanced. Bonomi was another fuss-free (but super-fussy about not using artificial anything), this cold brew comes in cute tiny bottles in a range of flavours.

Also read: Top Cocktail Recipes: Best DIY drinks to try in 2023

Now, both these brands use some sugar in some of their versions and while, a seasoned Americano drinker may deem it unnecessary mellifluousness, it is a great way to make strong stiff brews more accessible to those who aren’t entirely caffein-heads. Either ways, these two are fine brands and you’d do well to try any of their ware. In moderation of course.

Now, let’s talk about Blissful lemonades and seltzers from the company that brings us Samsara gin. What makes them unique is the infusion of hemp from Bombay Hemp Company aka Boheco. Hemp is considered a superfood (no matter how much I prefer the CBD versions) so it can definitely tout health benefits. These mixers also use adaptogens, a category of nutra/pharmaceuticals currently in the middle of various heated debates between the scientific and the holistic communities. Not one to skirt controversies (certainly not so early in the new year), I’d lead with the fact that Blissful has some very intriguing mixes of flavours on hand and most of them are quite well put together; that should be the first reason you should be curious about them.

Speaking of flavours and curiosity, what do you get when you take a very popular gin and then enhance it with Spanish mandarins and warm spices?You get the perfect reason to plan a sundowner! Bombay Sapphire did precisely that on the beaches of Morjim in Goa and a few of us were privy to the party for the launch of Bombay Sapphire Sunset. Cocktails, lilting music (of the GenZ kind, I hastily clarify, before someone cancels GenX me) and a picture postcard sunset that only Goa can conjure up —the most apt launch party plan. Sadly, only a few bottles were released and that too only in Goa so do consider the carbon miles before you make that flight just to get your hands on a bottle.

Also read: Biryani sets new record again, remains India’s favourite delicacy

And finally, in a last-ditch attempt to throw you off your no-alcohol resolution track, I will proceed to pull out of my hat the 8-year-old Dewar’s blended Scotch whisky which is finished in Japanese Mizunara (white) oak. As blends go, I think this is one of the most under-rated brands out there, one that puts out better-than-most blends at extremely competitive prices. I became a fan when I tried the 10-year-aged version and now they have launched this special 8-year-old that was stored in Mizunara Japanese oak to finish its ageing process. The result is a soft mellow dram which has notes of sponge cake, mild spices, apple strudel and a touch of aromatic herbs. Quite unprecedented and a great way to harness the youth of the spirits and make it the USP.

And lastly, India saw the launch of Camikara rum, our first proper 12-year barrel-aged rum made from pure cane juice. That’s a lot of firsts right there. Making such an aged spirit in a tropical country is like keeping a white elephant for a pet—the Angel’s Share (i.e., the part lost through evaporation from the barrels) is astoundingly high (almost 94-96%) which means that only a fraction of the aged liquid is left to sell. This explains the limited run of only 1,200 bottles, and yet, it was made available for a price that was simply too good to resist. Launched in Goa and Gurgaon, this is worth the flight ticket and carbon miles just to have the flaunt rights. I loved aesthetics on the outside but the stuff inside was even more delicious—call me sensitive or call me a hoarder but I just feel that I will get to that last peg in the bottle and never drink it, letting it simply sit there on my shelf, just like I do with so many perfumes in my cupboard!

To conclude, as I said when I began, this week I would almost try and help you stay the path with sobriety. In my defence, I have shared options for both sides of the fence. It’s up to you really to see which side seems greener.

The writer is a sommelier