Best places to visit in winter: Check out top destinations – Here is the list

The year-end months are the most celebrated and become almost a gala affair in our country. With the festive seasons along with Chrismas and New Year, all the vacations are lined up in the winter months of India. Most people choose to travel during this time of the year and suiting everybody’s choices India is blessed with different climatic conditions in the winter season in different parts of the country.

If you are among the one who wants to give their winter quits a rest during these months, thaw away the winter with the sun, the sea, and the sand.

Munnar – Kerala

This place is famous for its lush greenery, tea estates, and rocky peaks. It is located in the Western Ghats, in Kerala. Situated on the banks of three rivers- Madupetti, Nallathanni and Periavaru, it has some beautiful viewpoints apart from the tea-plantations. Though it is a hill-station, its temperature ranges between 12-23 degree census during the winter months.

Along with the tea plantations, Eravikulam National Park, and Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary are some of its major attractions.

For a 5 night stay, it will cost you Rs. 18,000, for one including Cochin according to ThomasCook.com.

Alleppey/Alappuzha – Kerala

Famous for the backwaters, this place is known to have the best of backwaters of Kerala. Floating in the houseboats in the backwaters of Alleppey at dusk is just something you shouldn’t miss. Other than the pleasant weather during the winters, some of the other attractions of Alleppey include traditional houseboat stays, Ayurvedic spas, Alappuzha Beach, Marari Beach, Vembanad Lake, Krishnapuram Palace, and annual snake boat races.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 23-32 degree census.

For a 5 night stay, it will cost you Rs. 16,000, for one according to Makemytrip.com.

Puducherry

Known as the ‘The French colony’ of India. Taste the culture of France, right here in Puducherry and you won’t feel the difference. The pleasant weather of this place during the winter months makes it one of the best places to visit to celebrate the year-end. Some of its major attractions include Promenade Beach of Pondicherry, Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and Pondicherry Museum.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 22-31 degree census.

For a 5 night stay, it will cost you Rs. 23,167, for one including Mahabalipuram according to Makemytrip.com.

Jaipur

These winter months are the best time to visit the deserts, and where else other than the ‘The Pink City’, Jaipur. This otherwise hot city becomes very pleasant during the winters, which is great for sightseeing. Some popular attractions include the Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Amer Fort, and the winter festive event, the Jaipur Literature Fest.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 10-29 degree census.

For a 5 night stay, it will cost you Rs. 29,000, for one including Mount Abu according to Makemytrip.com.

Udaipur

Know as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is one of the most romantic destinations of India. With heritage properties turned into luxurious hotels and resorts, this city is filled with marvellous palaces. The winter weather of this otherwise hot Udaipur will allow you to indulge in numerous activities like boat rides and sightseeing. Some popular tourist attractions include City Palace, Monsoon Palace, Jag Mandir, Lake Pichola, and Jagdish Temple.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 14-33 degree census.

For a 3 night stay, it will cost you Rs. 20,000, for one according to Makemytrip.com.

Hampi

If you are among the one who loves to visit historic places, Hampi will take you back to the earlier era. Popular for the King’s balance and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which known as one of the archaeological marvels. Hampi is otherwise a hot place, hence in winters, it experiences the best weather conditions. Some major attractions include Hazara Rama Temple, Matanga Hill, Virupaksha Temple, Vitthala Temple and Hampi Mahotsav held in January.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 16-28 degree census.

For 3 days stay, it will cost you Rs. 11,000, for one including according to Yatra.com.

Nashik

The wine destination in India. Popular for its vineyards, Nashik is known to be home to some of the best wineries in India like York, and Sula. However, it is not a paradise for just wine lovers, with its scenic view and SulaFest in the winters, makes this one of the best places to visit in winter. Other attractions include Sula Vineyards, Kalaram Temple, Muktidham, and Pandavleni Caves.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 12-31 degree census.

For a 4 night stay, it will cost you Rs. 23,600, for one including Saputara according to Makemytrip.com.

Lakshadweep

Though it is a year-round travel destination, the quintessential temperature of this island during the months, make it as one of the best winter destinations in India. With the white sandy beaches, beautiful coral reefs, and various water sports give yourself a sun-tan winter in Lakshadweep.

The temperature during the winters ranges between 21-33 degree census.

For 5 day stay, it will cost you Rs. 30,999, for one according to Yatra.com.