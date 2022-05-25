Best moisturizer for eczema is the one that patients like to use, says UK based study

A new study conducted by the University of Bristol has revealed that there is no single type of moisturizer that is better than another for treating children with eczema. The study, published in the journal, “The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health” is the first of its kind and highlights the need to know about moisturizers before choosing one for eczema patients.

Eczema is a common skin condition that affects children. It is usually treated with a combination of products such as moisturizers that costs a lot. Over a hundred different types of these are currently being prescribed by the NHS, which is a huge waste of money. The lack of research regarding the proper use of these products has led to confusion and waste.

For this study conducted by the universities of Bristol, Southampton, and Nottingham, 550 children with eczema were studied after being made to use either one of four types of moisturizer (Oil, lotion, gel, cream-based) for 16 weeks. Their parents were then interviewed to learn more about their child’s use of the products. All of the children were also examined by an independent expert.

The results of the study revealed that the four types of moisturizers that were used together did not improve the effectiveness of the treatment compared to the other therapies. The researchers also found that the users had varying preferences when it came to how they felt and look when using the products.

Matthew Ridd, a clinical lecturer at the University of Bristol and the study’s lead author, said that the findings challenge existing conventions about the use of moisturizers and their effectiveness in treating children with eczema. He also noted that the use of ointments, which are typically suggested for more severe cases, did not improve the effectiveness of the treatment.

The trial helped a subject find an emollient has never used before, which has helped keep her skin in good condition for the longest time.

The study emphasized the importance of having the right type of moisturizer on hand for children with eczema. It also noted that the right product should be used at the right time.

The study also highlighted the need for parents to be informed about the various types of moisturizers available for their children. It also suggested that doctors should be able to help their kids choose the one that’s most likely to work for them.