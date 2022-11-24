Best, long-lasting perfumes for wedding day in India

Every aspect of a bride or groom’s ensemble for the D-day is extremely important right from the Kalgi, chooda designs, jewelry and outfits, most importantly the perfume and so much more. However, a perfume is one of the most key aspects as the scent stays ingrained in your heart and mind, everything else may fade away but the smell stays strong. Days, months or years later if you ever catch a whiff of that perfume it will instantly bring back all the beautiful memories created back then. Therefore, you should choose a scent which suits your personality and resonates the best with you; as there is no correct or wrong perfume. The scent which makes you feel special, beautiful, confident is the ONE for you. It forms a special and secret connection with your emotions and memories, hence the one for your special day indeed needs to be the best of the best. Thus, to solve your dilemma, we bring to you an edit of some of the best perfumes which you could opt for this wedding season –

Chopard Black Incense Malaki Eau De Parfum

Product Description – Chopard Black Incense Malaki Eau De Parfum is a tribute to one of the most iconic natural ingredients in oriental masculine perfumery – frankincense. A homage to the royal incense-burning rituals with their mysterious swirls of smoke, that inspired the perfumer in exploring the darker, warmer and more mystical facets of frankincense.

Price: INR 9500

Availability: Boddess

Bvlgari Aqva Ph Eau De Toilette

This aromatic aquatic fragrance gives men energy and refreshment with its marine notes. Aqva Pour Homme starts with fresh aromas of petit grain and citruses. The heart of the fragrance features Posidonia Oceanica seaweed. The base is extremely masculine due to mineral amber and woody notes.

Price: INR 6900

Availability: Boddess

EDT Arctic by Phy

Experience unparalleled freshness with the new Arctic variant under Phy’s range of Eau de toilette. Prepare to smell like a breath of fresh air like you’re at the beach or riding some waves on your surfboard! Inspired by the cool, blue waters, here comes a fragrance that’s refreshing & frosty with uplifting aromas of Italian Mandarin, grapefruit, and aqua. At the heart of the perfume are woody notes of Guaiac Wood, Bay Leaf, and Egyptian Jasmine, while the base features sweet & energizing notes of Oakmoss and Patchouli. The scent draws inspiration from both the sky and the sea. It definitely is for guys who like to stand out!

Price: INR 495

Antiguan Decaf by LoveChild By Masaba

Product Description/writeup- Antiguan Decaf is a cherished alchemy of coffee & caramel, for the modern woman. Spiritual, sensual, maternal, yet focused. The scent unmistakably takes Masaba back to her roots, the island where there’s one beach for each day of the year. Seated at her high rise work space, the fragrance reminds her of the cuppa’ joe she had at Darkwood Beach, Antigua.

Price- INR 2,200

Availability- Available on LoveChild.in

English Pear and Freesia Cologne by Jo Malone London

A luxurious fragrance which captures the essence of autumn. The sensuous freshness of just-ripe pears wrapped in a bouquet of white freesias, and mellowed by amber, patchouli and woods makes the scent luscious, decadent and golden

Price: INR 9,600 (100ml)

Availability: Nykaa

Intense Perfumed Body Mist Sunhere Din by Forest Essentials

Recommended as a day perfume, Sunehre Din is an exquisite fragrance that begins with a top note of Rose Absolute that adds a sparkling dimension to the blend. At the heart of this perfume lies Rose Absolute, which brings an inimitable character to the fragrance. Hand-plucked from the verdant gardens of Kannauj, the Desi Gulab is known to uplift the spirit and soul. The blend of Kashmiri Saffron and Marigold form the layered notes for this fragrance, adding a magical sweet hint to awaken the senses. The Marigold flower is symbolic of vitality, while Saffron adds a rich earthy chord to the scent. At the base of this fragrance is a drift of sparkling Maulshree that is evocative of a refreshing experience.

Price: 100 ml, INR 4800

Availability: In-store and online at http://www.forestessentialsindia.com

Pure Sense Mischief Orange Blossom Body Mist by Pure Sense

Indulge is a spritz of refreshing, citrusy and refreshing zesty fragrance that brings out a little mischief in you. This playful, zesty and citrusy fragrance evokes a feeling of mischief. This citrusy fragrance instantly refreshes and rejuvenates you and lingers on your skin for a long time keeping you upbeat all day long. Crafted with passion this complex fragrance is a beautiful blend of warm Vanilla and musky bottom notes whereas the top notes are dominated by Neroli, Jasmine, White Flower, and the rejuvenating Orange Blossom. This is your go-to fragrance when you are in a playful, mischievous mood

Price: INR 500

Availability: https://puresense.co.in/products/pure-sense-mischief-orange-blossom-body-mist

Noir Extreme Parfum by Tom Ford Beauty

A bold intensification of the original NOIR EXTREME scent that breathes a heightened concentration of spicy cardamom, spiked with the warmth of Shimoga Ginger and the rich sensuality of tonka bean and guaiacwood. NOIR EXTREME PARFUM opens with a magnified dose of Cardamom India Orpur® for added spice and vitality – while the warmth of Shimoga Ginger India Orpur offers a bright, fresh introduction.North African Neroli Essence and Italian Mandarin – the citrus Orpur® notes found in the original NOIR EXTREME EDP – are maintained, mingling effortlessly with the original spices of saffron and nutmeg. The floral heart of Bulgarian Rose Orpur® and rose absolute blend with orange flower and a jasmine accord, and are contrasted with a tantalizing Indian kulfi accord, yielding a crisp, cool yet delectable impact.The woody, amber warmth is enhanced with Cedarwood from Texas Orpur® and Guaiacwood from Paraguay. Rich Tonka Bean from Venezuela mingles with tempting vanilla Gousse Bourbon Delight – spiked with leather and a suede accord for a lavish and sensual texture.The scent is presented in a gilded metallic gold-toned flacon with a luxe, elegant black logo and matching cap. The luxe perfume is available in 50mL and 100mL editions.

Price: Price on Request

Availability: Nykaa, Sephora