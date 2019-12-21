Best diet for a bride-to-be: 30 days to glow!

For would-be brides and grooms who are the showstoppers and will be the centre of attention, it is imperative that they look and feel stunning on their D-day. (Photo: Vedanta Dhar/ Picture Perfect Production via IE )

Praveshh Gaur

Wedding detox diet and bridal diet chart for glowing skin are the most searched queries during the great Indian wedding season, which is once again here. Wedding festivities and frolicking are all set to begin. For would-be brides and grooms who are the showstoppers and will be the centre of attention, it is imperative that they look and feel stunning on their D-day. With all the wedding shenanigans, one also needs to prioritize skincare and wellness routines. One of the most popular ideas to prepare for your wedding is to follow a 30-day Wellness Plan. Typically, this entails a balance of a strict diet and holistic fitness and skincare regime.

Let us look into its various aspects.

Bridal skincare tips: How to take care of your skin

Maintaining a glowing, healthy skin is a must for every bride and bridegroom. As much as skincare products and procedures work, keeping your body healthy from within is also vital. Make these changes in your diet for healthy and supple skin:

Ditch sugar and processed foods: Eliminating sugar and processed foods from your diet will work wonders for your body! Excess consumption of sugar in any form not only causes acne, but also leads to hormonal imbalance. Refined and processed carbohydrates like white sugar also causes blood sugar levels to increase at a faster rate. Moreover, processed foods are best to be avoided as they contain hidden carbohydrates.

Minimize dairy consumption: Along with sugar, try and avoid dairy products. Dairy products can trigger or worsen acne, since milk contains precursors to testosterone and other androgens, which influence the hormone receptors.

Eliminate alcohol: Alcoholic drinks contain certain steroid hormones, such as glucocorticoids and adrenal androgens which are released during stress. These hormones also stimulate the oil glands in the skin, beginning a process that leads to acne and skin rash.

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water and fluids such as coconut water or lime water to flush out toxins from your body.

Bridal Diet Chart for Glowing Skin: Prioritise nutrients

First, no diet will work unless the nutrition content is right. A month before your wedding, review your daily diet by adhering to the following:

Plan your meals: It is extremely important to keep a watch on what you eat in the 30-day wellness plan. Begin your day with a heavy protein-rich breakfast as protein-based foods such as eggs, sausages, cottage cheese and sprouts are famous for their weight loss properties. Additionally, keep your lunch light and the dinner the lightest. Try oats, natural fruit juices and foods rich in good fatty acids, Omega 3 and low in cholesterol such as fish, olive oil, cheese, eggs, etc. These will help in maintaining the glow on your face and skin, help in fat loss, and also soothe the digestive tract.

Increase fiber in your diet: Including insoluble fiber in the form of wheat bran and soluble fibers in the form of salads and green leafy vegetables helps your digestive system function properly. It is advisable to have multiple vitamins like B complex for better absorption of nutrients, while consumption of vitamins C and E keeps free radicals at bay and improves immunity.

Enrich your diet with Vitamin E: Vitamin E is very important as it is a fat-soluble compound, and has high nutrient value; mainly works as an antioxidant. You can include Vitamin E in your diet by adding nuts such as almonds, peanuts and hazelnuts, and vegetable oils, such as sunflower, wheat germ, safflower, corn and soybean oils.

Bride-to-be, Don’t Forget to Exercise!

Your fitness is in your hands, so is your glow on your wedding day! Everyone wants to look fit and trim on their wedding day. But along with a fit body, you also need to focus on posture. A good body posture not only makes you look confident but also gives your personality a positive outlook. For this, exercise is a must. Here’s what you can do for a healthy exercise before your wedding:

Plan a routine where you start by working on the major muscle groups like legs, chest and back twice a week.

Cardio twice a week is also important to maintain a healthy heart and increase blood flow to your skin to maintain a glow on the face.

On the remaining days of the week, try to relax by doing deep breathing exercises and yogic asanas and meditation which will improve flexibility and posture.

Avoid anything too strenuous without guidance as it may cause injury.

Many people resort to crash dieting before their wedding under the erroneous belief that it will help them lose weight faster. However, a crash diet does more harm than good and only puts a lot of stress on the metabolism rate and immunity, sometimes also causing dehydration. Remember, what your body goes through reflects on your face. We recommend trying these tips 30 days prior to your wedding day so you can look your best and shine through all the celebrations.

