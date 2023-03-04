Bernard Arnault to Elon Musk: Educational qualifications of the richest people in the world

The five richest people in the world currently, as per Forbes are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Gautam Adani. While Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of $239.2 billion (Rs 1,83,06,09,56,00,000), Jeff Bezos has a wealth of $165.2 billion (Rs 1,26,43,08,64,00,000) up until 2022. Bernard Arnault, the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s largest luxury goods company has an estimated net worth of $157.4 billion (Rs 1,20,46,13,68,00,000). You read that right!

Bill Gates has accumulated a wealth of $129.4 billion (Rs 99,00,91,16,00,000) and Gautam Adani owns a net worth of $127.5 billion (Rs 97,55,53,50,00,000).

Having spoken about the net worth of these men, it is not always important to have vast educational qualifications to get success in life. Let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of the richest people in the world:

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the Founder and CEO of Tesla, went to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. He was later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1997 with two degrees. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts as well as a Bachelor of Science in economics and in 1995, he was accepted to a Ph.D. program in materials science at Stanford University. Not many would know, but Elon Musk dropped out of Stanford after two days as he wanted to launch an Internet startup.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Founder, and executive chairman of Amazon studied at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, USA. From 1982-1986, he also went to Princeton University, USA. Jeff Bezos has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in electrical engineering degree.

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault is the Chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. One of the world’s wealthiest persons, Bernard Arnault owns nearly 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Givenchy.

Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates went to the Lakeside School in Seattle. He wrote his first software program at the age of 13 and also met Paul Allen, the eventual co-founder of Microsoft. Bill Gates’ parents forced him to study law at Harvard University in 1973 but ended up studying mathematics and computer science.

Gautam Adani

Chairman and founder of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani went to the Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad. But he dropped out of college after the second year and moved to join his elder brother’s business.