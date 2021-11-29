Bengaluru’s groundnut festival ‘Kadalekai Parishe’ begins amid Covid curb

The farmers gather around the bull Temple each year to seek blessings for a good harvest.

Bangalore’s Kadalekai Parishe festival is back and is being held in the city from Monday with Covid-19 precautions in place. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta informed that the festival will be held at Basavanagudi in the area surrounding the bull Temple, the Dodda Ganesha Shrine, and the Bugle Rock Park in Basavanagudi.

The three-day festival will see groundnut vendors setting up stalls with the fresh harvest. Carrying a negative Covid-19 report has been made compulsory. The 700 deployed personnel will create awareness about Covid-19 behaviours, test people, and ask them to go for vaccination. Mobile testing and vaccination units will be deployed as well, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta informed.

Kadalekayi Parisheis popularly known as the groundnut festival. The first yield of the groundnut grown this time in parts of the city is brought for the exhibit. The festival was started in 1537 A.D, the tourism department of Karnataka says.

The farmers gather around the bull Temple each year to seek blessings for a good harvest. Heaps of varieties of groundnut is seen stocked up at colorful stalls in the area surrounding the Bull Temple and in one of Bengaluru’s oldest suburb near Bugle Rock Park.

Special puja and prayers are organised and devotees buy groundnut on their way back home.

The Bangalore police have notified about traffic diversions around Basavanagudi area till December 1. Vehicles entering from Chamarajpet and Gandhi Bazaar, RV Teachers’ College Junction, and BP Wadia Road, Thyagarajanagar, and Banashankari will be affected due to the diversion.