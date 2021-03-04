Bengaluru and Shimla top Ease of Living Index 2020; Indore, NDMC best municipalities

The ministry also released Municipal Performance Index 2020, in which 111 municipalities were assessed. (File image: PTI)

Ease of Living Index 2020: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday released the Ease of Living Index 2020. While Bengaluru topped the list of cities with more than 10 lakh people, Shimla stood first in the list of cities having less than 10 lakh of population. A total of 111 cities were assessed during the surveying exercise, of which 49 have populations over 10 lakh, and 62 have populations below 10 lakh people. Among cities with over 10 lakh people, Pune stood second, followed by Ahmedabad and Chennai. However, Srinagar ranked last in the list.

On the other hand, in the cities having populations less than 10 lakh, Shimla is followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa and Kakinada. However, Muzaffarpur stood last. All of the cities assessed under this survey were a part of the Smart Cities Mission.

The ministry also released Municipal Performance Index 2020, in which 111 municipalities were assessed. Indore stood first, followed by Surat, Bhopal, and Pimpri Chinchwad among cities having a population of over 10 lakh people. New Delhi Municipal Corporation stood first in municipal performance in cities having a population of under 10 lakh people, followed by Tirupati, Gandhinagar, and Karnal. Guwahati stood last of the 51 cities having a population of more than 10 lakh people, and Shillong stood last among 60 cities with less than 10 lakh people.

Services, policy, finance, governance and technology were the five verticals on which the municipalities were assessed for the index.