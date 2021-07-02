Bengaluru 18-44 age group wait for vaccine continues amidst severe vaccine shortage

Gupta said that ideally 1 lakh vaccination should be administered at the government facilities alone.

Even as the centre claims to be supplying regular supplies of vaccines to the state governments, the crunch of Covid-19 vaccine is severe in some of the metropolitan cities in the country. Take for instance, the city of Bangalore where the adults aged between 18 and 44 are pulling out all stops to secure a vaccine dose for themselves but are largely unsuccessful. A full month has passed since the central government modified the vaccination process and allowed walk-in registration for all eligible beneficiaries but the crunch of vaccine for the young population in the city and across the state prevails, according to an Indian Express report.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told the Indian Express that vaccination has not been opened for the adults aged between 18 and 44 except the priority groups. Gupta added that in view of the limited supplies of vaccine doses, the priority is being given to adults above 45 and senior citizens as the group remains most vulnerable to severe Covid-19 manifestation. In addition to the 45+ group, the authorities are also prioritising a section of adults including differently-abled and their care-takers, people from the transport department, crematorium staff members, street vendors and media professionals among others.

Talking about the consistent increase in demand for the vaccines, he said that college students are the latest group seeking vaccination. Acknowledging a substantial lack of supplies vis-a-vis shooting up demand, Gupta said that ideally 1 lakh vaccination should be administered at the government facilities alone but only half of as much is being administered at present. The official also said that the administration is expecting improved supplies from this month not only for the city but across the state.

The vaccine shortage for the young population of the state has remained a prime challenge in the vaccination drive. The state government had earlier announced vaccination for young adults from May 10 only to suspend the vaccination for the adults four days later on May 14 amidst the shortage crunch. The government later announced that vaccination in the 18-44 age group will only be provided to the prioritised groups listed above.

Srimathi Perumal (30), a local resident of Mahadevapura in Bengaluru told the Indian Express that she has been unsuccessfully trying to secure a vaccine appointment for over a month. Srimathi said that despite keeping a consistent tab on the COWIN portal and checking out physically at the nearest vaccination centres, the first vaccine dose remains elusive.