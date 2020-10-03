Bengal woman creates Taj Mahal image with over 3 lakh matchsticks

Pal, an MA English student at Calcutta University, created the image on 6 feet by 4 feet board. (Representative image)

A 22-year-old woman in West Bengal’s Nadia district has created an image of the Taj Mahal using more than 3 lakh matchsticks.

Saheli Pal of Ghurni locality in Krishnanagar seeks to break the Guinness World Record of Iran’s Meysam Rahmani, who had made a UNESCO logo with 1,36,951 matchsticks in 2013.

Pal, an MA English student at Calcutta University, created the image on 6 feet by 4 feet board.

She had started her work in mid-August after receiving the guidelines from the Guinness World Records authorities and completed it on September 30.

A video of her artwork has been made and it will be sent to the Guinness World Records authorities soon.

“I have used matchsticks of two colours to depict Taj Mahal at night,” she said.

Pal had in 2018 created a world record by making the smallest clay sculpture of the face of Goddess Durga, measuring 2.54 cm by 1.93 cm by 0.76 cm and weighing 2.3 gm.

Her father Subir Pal and grandfather Biren Pal had won the President’s Awards for their sculptures in 1991 and 1982 respectively.

“I want to carry forward the legacy of my father and grandfather,” she added.