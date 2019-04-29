‘Being a mom is hard!’ Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Sleep Box’ for wife can inspire couples and entrepreneurs

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 12:48:31 PM

With this innovative 'Sleep Box', one gets a feeling that Mark Zuckerberg is poised to change the world of parenting in incremental and meaningful ways, just as he pioneered path-breaking change in the sphere of social media.

mark zuckerberg wife, mark zuckerberg net worth, mark zuckerberg wife quotes, mark zuckerberg twitter, Being a mom is hard work quotes, sleep box for wifeWith this innovative ?Sleep Box?, one gets a feeling that Mark Zuckerberg is poised to change the world of parenting in incremental and meaningful ways, just as he pioneered path-breaking change in the sphere of social media.

‘Being a mom is hard!’, this is how Mark Zuckerberg introduced his Facebook post on the ‘Sleepbox’ innovation that he has created for his wife. One of the toughest things about motherhood is sleepless nights. Knowing this is one thing but taking the right step to create a solution is truly innovative and heartwarming. No surprises here that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg led the way forward with this innovation. In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg talks about how building a device to let his partner sleep is one of the best ways that he could think of to express his love and gratitude to his partner.

The reason he has chosen to share this on social media is that many of his friends had expressed to him that they too wanted something like this.

So, Zuckerberg shared his innovation on Facebook to let any entrepreneur take this forward and build sleep boxes for more people.

For many first-time mothers, getting sufficient ‘sleep’ is the most sought after ‘luxury’. In the case of Zuckerberg’s wife, the Facebook co-founder reveals that she would keep checking her phone now and then to see if she needs to wake up. This dilemma is what prompted Mark Zuckerberg to create a ‘sleep box’ for his wife.

READ: Innovations by Indians growing! India marks the highest growth in filing for international patents

Are you wondering how this works?

A small wooden box is placed next to a nightstand. This will put a dim light between 6 am to 7 am. If the light looks visible enough, it implies that Zuckerberg’s wife will understand that it is ‘ok’ for either of them to get the kids. However, if the light is faint, then it will not wake her up in case she is asleep.

With this innovative ‘Sleep Box’, one gets a feeling that Mark Zuckerberg is poised to change the world of parenting in incremental and meaningful ways, just as he pioneered path-breaking change in the sphere of social media.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. ‘Being a mom is hard!’ Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Sleep Box’ for wife can inspire couples and entrepreneurs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition