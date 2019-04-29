‘Being a mom is hard!’ Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Sleep Box’ for wife can inspire couples and entrepreneurs

'Being a mom is hard!', this is how Mark Zuckerberg introduced his Facebook post on the 'Sleepbox' innovation that he has created for his wife. One of the toughest things about motherhood is sleepless nights. Knowing this is one thing but taking the right step to create a solution is truly innovative and heartwarming. No surprises here that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg led the way forward with this innovation. In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg talks about how building a device to let his partner sleep is one of the best ways that he could think of to express his love and gratitude to his partner. The reason he has chosen to share this on social media is that many of his friends had expressed to him that they too wanted something like this. So, Zuckerberg shared his innovation on Facebook to let any entrepreneur take this forward and build sleep boxes for more people. For many first-time mothers, getting sufficient 'sleep' is the most sought after 'luxury'. In the case of Zuckerberg's wife, the Facebook co-founder reveals that she would keep checking her phone now and then to see if she needs to wake up. This dilemma is what prompted Mark Zuckerberg to create a 'sleep box' for his wife. READ: Innovations by Indians growing! India marks the highest growth in filing for international patents Are you wondering how this works? A small wooden box is placed next to a nightstand. This will put a dim light between 6 am to 7 am. If the light looks visible enough, it implies that Zuckerberg's wife will understand that it is 'ok' for either of them to get the kids. However, if the light is faint, then it will not wake her up in case she is asleep. With this innovative 'Sleep Box', one gets a feeling that Mark Zuckerberg is poised to change the world of parenting in incremental and meaningful ways, just as he pioneered path-breaking change in the sphere of social media.