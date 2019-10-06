Befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary

An exhibit by Gaurav Gupta

A mammoth arts and culture exhibition titled ‘Santati | Mahatma Gandhi Then. Now. Next’ kickstarted at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai on October 3 to pay homage to the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary. Slated to run till November 15, the exhibit features the works of multidisciplinary artists who have created art based on their interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi and his message, amid the larger and primary canvas of Khadi.

Khadi is at the centre of the exhibition, curated by Lavina Baldota of the Adheraj Baldota Foundation who conceived the idea during her chance encounter with famed textile artist Gaurang Shah. Curators say that the aim is not to preach or idolise Gandhi and his learnings, but to highlight his message that another way is indeed possible, even in terms of art. Shah’s recreation of Raja Ravi Verma’s paintings on Khadi through intricate Jamdaani hand-weave is the highlight of the project. Besides his work, the exhibit will feature Gandhi’s letters recreated into couture embroidery from Jean Francois Lesage, khadi and Gandhian inspired installations from designers Gaurav Gupta and Rajesh Pratap Singh, experiential poetry by Navkirat Sodhi.